Which has the best return

If the objective is to buy a property in cash, should I invest in LCI or IPCA Treasury? Which of these investments has a better return? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOLfinancial planner Vivian Rodrigues talks about the differences and profitability of the two products when answering a reader’s question.

Chat with Specialist is a question-answer about investments exclusively for subscribers and is broadcast weekly, on Thursdays, from 4 pm to 5 pm.

The reader asks what is the best investment to buy a property in cash, with monthly contributions of R$ 1,200.

To make this comparison, it is necessary to know what the LCI bond yield is; whether it is a fixed rate asset, or is indexed to the Selic rate, inflation or other index.

LCI (Imobiliary Letter of Credit) is a private bond and exempt from Income Tax, and the IPCA Treasury, a public bond indexed to inflation (pays the inflation of the period plus a bonus), without this exemption from IR.

On the Tesouro Direto platform, it is possible to simulate the IPCA Treasury and compare it with the profitability of a LCI —to do this, you need to change the parameters. See how she did it.

