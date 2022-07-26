Which movie ends Phase 4 and which starts Phase 5?

Understand who will hand the crown to whom!

This Saturday (23), the Marvel dominated the San Diego Comic-Con with several announcements about the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among the highlights, the film that will close the Phase 4 and the complete list of those who will be part of the Phase 5. But, after all, who will deliver the mantle to whom?

Officially, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be largely responsible for completing Phase 4 of the MCU. The news was confirmed during the panel of the marvel studios at SDCC, which also featured an exciting trailer for the sequel to the 2018 film.

without the presence of Chadwick Bosemanthe interpreter of T’Challawho passed away in 2020, Wakanda Forever promises to go beyond the monumental African nation, with the presence of a new version of datingcharacter that will be played by the actor Temoch Huerta.

It is worth remembering that the fourth phase began in WandaVisionthe series of Disney+and marked the moment after the completion of the infinity saga.

Now that we understand who will complete Phase 4, let’s move on to the next chapter: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will begin work on Phase 5 of the MCU. The news was also released at this year’s SDCC.

Previously, fans believed that the Tiny Hero’s third movie was also a part of Phase 4, especially after the introduction of the villainous Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in the first season of Loki. In addition to being one of the villains of QuantumaniaKang is promising to make a lot of noise in the MCU over the course of upcoming productions, which may explain the decision (via Screen Rant).

Excited for Phase 5 of the MCU? Which production do you most want to see? Enjoy!

Also enjoy: