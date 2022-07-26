who came out on top in their first month on Nasdaq – Negócios – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

INTR arrived in the United States in the midst of a whirlwind of macroeconomic events and did not escape the devaluation

In comparison with the negative performance achieved by Inter in this first month, Nubank took the best among the debuts in New York. But the difference in results has more to do with the macro moment than with the companies’ fundamentals

Even with smaller drops in its first month after the IPO, Nubank has fallen a lot since then and has worried analysts

The actions of Inter (INTR) closed Friday (22) at US$ 2.97, a drop of 14.66% compared to the opening value of US$ 3.48 in the United States a month ago, on the 23rd of June. The digital bank carried out a corporate reorganization, enabling Banco Inter’s BIDI3, BIDI4 and BIDI11 shares on B3 to migrate to Inter&Co on Nasdaq.

This process is unrolled since 2021, but was only completed after approval by the company’s shareholders in May; remember the details.

INTR arrived in the United States in the midst of a whirlwind of macroeconomic events: the highest inflation in the country in the last 40 years, an increase in US interest rates and even the possibility of an economic recession. These factors penalized the stock exchanges there, especially Nasdaq, where the largest technology companies in the world are concentrated. And the actions of Inter did not escape.

In the opinion of Max Bohm, head of smallcaps at TC, the migration timing was not the best. “The bank, which was already well discounted when the shares were traded on B3, entered a seller’s market, mainly for technology companies. Low liquidity, lack of interest on the part of investors; it all contributed to the stocks plummeting,” he says.

In a moment of greater stress in the markets, INTR reached US$ 2.10 in the last trading session of June – a drop of 42.7% in relation to its initial value, just seven days after its debut. “It’s a significant drop for an asset that was already listed on the stock exchange and known by the market”, says Guilherme Zanin, an analyst at Avenue.

But assets are managing to rehearse a recovery in July, along with technology peers. Gabriel Gracia, an analyst at Guide Investimentos, explains that the bank’s funding cost – a name used to refer to the source of funds used by banks to pay the financing offered to customers – affected by the increase in interest rates, whose expectations have improved in the last few years. last days.

“There was a move by investors towards technology-related securities due to increased expectations of deflation, which, if it occurred, would reduce the cost of funding in the case of Inter, benefiting the bank,” says Gracia.

The improvement in market sentiment also helped to recoup the losses of companies such as Nubank, whose shares are up 12.83% in July, quoted at US$ 4.22 until Friday (22).

Inter x Nubank abroad

Inter’s migration to Nasdaq took the digital bank to the same market where its great competitor in the fintech world, the Nubankhas been since December of last year.

The ‘roxinho’ made its public offering of shares directly on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), in an IPO that took the company to the position of the largest financial institution in Latin America at that time.

Compared to the negative performance achieved by Inter in this first month, Nubank prevailed among the debuts in New York. NU went from US$ 9, the price at which it opened its first trading session on December 9, to US$ 9.36 on January 7 of this year, an appreciation of 4%.

The performance of the two companies’ Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) was also different during the early days of US trading. While Nubank’s NUBR33 jumped 3.58% (from R$8.36 to R$8.66) between December 9 and January 7; Inter’s INBR31 went from BRL 21.2 (when it debuted on B3 on June 20 this year) to BRL 15.0 on July 20, a drop of 29.25%.

This difference has more to do with the macroeconomic moment than with the fundamentals of the two companies. “Inter was worse than Nubank, but this drop is justified by the more delicate market moment for the American stock exchange. When Nubank made its IPO, there was no talk of recession, nor of interest at 4% for the end of the year in the USA”, highlights Max Bohm, from TC.

The analyst makes a comparison with the valuation – a methodology for measuring a company’s market value – of the two companies based on their equity value multiples, which measure the difference between a company’s revenue and total cost.

While Inter trades around 0.7 times its book value, Nubank trades around 4 times. “If Inter had made the migration at the same time as Nubank made the IPO, I imagine that it would have fallen much less and would have been valued at a much higher multiple”, says Bohm.

In the view of market analysts, due to the sudden change in the macroeconomic scenario since December, Inter’s performance is not as bad as it seems. “Nubank entered the market at a time of optimism on the stock market and was later contaminated by a series of bad news. Banco Inter was different, as it is in a more pessimistic market, but with a good part of the decline already priced in”, says Fabio Louzada, economist, CNPI analyst and founder of Eu Me Banco.

After a positive first month, Nubank’s shares plummeted, falling nearly 60% after six months listed in New York. The reasons are many and reflect from worsening inflation and interest rates, to challenges in the company’s fundamentals, as we have told in this report.

Even though it has achieved a relatively better performance than Inter in its first month, the ‘roxinho’ seems to have bigger challenges ahead. “Nubank’s shares were in a much bigger spotlight, especially when the market value surpassed that of Banco Itaú. This generated a wake-up call among investors and stocks plummeted. The challenge is definitely greater than that of Banco Inter”, says Louzada.

But neither of the two results are eye-catching for investors and the prospect is that stocks will remain under pressure while the scenario of the American economy does not improve. See how the investments in the two roles look with all these factors in play.

“Inter and Nubank have what we call double beta, given that they belong to both the technology and financial sectors, both penalized in an unfavorable macro scenario”, says Zanin, from Avenue. “The drops show that both companies came to the market with above-average values. As, later on, investors did not buy the idea as much, the papers began to be traded at cheaper prices”.

