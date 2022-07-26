who is Edi Botelho, the actor’s boyfriend for over 20 years

Discreet with his marriage, Ney Latorraca commented yesterday, on the day he turned 78, his relationship with actor and theater director Edi Botelho, with whom he has been in a relationship for over 20 years.

In an interview with O Globo, the actor says he is happy with his age and with the choices he has made so far. “I don’t regret not having children. I even thought about it at one time, but I thought better: ‘Oh no, this whole thing about finding a place for a child in a boarding house will start again…'”, he said, in a good tone. – humorous.

“I live with a wonderful person, a great companion, friend and good actor who is Edi Botelho”, he commented on his companion.

Who is Edi Botelho?

Edi Botelho, affectionately called Didi, is a writer, actor and theater director who has been in contact with Ney Latorraca since 1995. Discreet, the actor has worked in plays alongside his partner and has already received several messages of affection from colleagues who have acted with he.

“Today is the day of my great friend, director and co-star in many shows. The most recent “As Cadeiras” by #eugeneionesco under the direction of the great @latorracaantonioney . Edi Botelho is unique. Didi congratulations! record of this important day”, wrote the actress Tássia Camargo, on the actor’s birthday last year.

In 2014, he played opposite her husband in the play “Entredentes”, with text and direction by Gerald Thomas. In the plot, Ney played a Jew who meets the Islamic lived by Edi in the middle of the Western Wall, where the two are involved in a clash over moral and ideological issues.

Ney Latorroca and her husband Edi Botelho in the play “Entredentes” Image: Disclosure

Again in 2020, Edi acted in the play “As Cadeiras” alongside Tássia Camargo, under the direction of Ney.

At the time, the actress was photographed naked by Edi cleaning the house using only an apron and a feather duster. The image resonated on social media.