Why Ukraine Accuses Lula of Propaganda for Russia During the War

Lula during a meeting with Vladimir Putin in May 2010

A report released by the Ukrainian government’s Disinformation Containment Center pointed to former president and pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) as one of the international personalities who would disseminate information in line with Russian propaganda about the war with Ukraine, which began in February after Russia invaded parts of the neighboring country.

The report was published in Brazil by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo on Monday (25/7). Lula is the only Brazilian on the list that contains several politicians and intellectuals from several other countries such as the United States, Europe, Africa and Asia.

The report cites two alleged claims attributed to the former president. The first is that he allegedly said that Russia should “head a new world order” and that “Zelensky is as guilty of the war as Putin.”

BBC News Brasil could not find quotes from Lula defending that Russia should “head” a new world order. On the other hand, the former president has recently criticized the performance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in handling the crisis with Russia.

