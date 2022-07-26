Why Walmart turned the yellow light on for US retailers again

After an apparently encouraging start to the earnings season in the United States, Walmart generated a new alert for the market, especially for growth stocks, which impacted the retail sector as a whole.

The retailer announced on Monday night (25) a cut to its quarterly and annual profit forecast, noting that the sharp rise in prices has forced its customers to spend more on essentials like food and less on discretionary items like clothing and electronics.

As a result, this shift in spending has left more items on store shelves and warehouses, putting pressure on the retailer to aggressively reduce inventories of items customers don’t want through clearance sales.

The retailer expects its adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter and full year to decline by about 8% to 9% and 11% to 13%, respectively. Previously, they were expected to be flat in the second quarter and down about 1% for the full year.

On the other hand, Walmart forecasts sales per store in the US to increase about 6% in the second quarter, excluding fuel, as customers buy more food at its stores. The new projection is higher than the 4% to 5% increase the company previously expected. However, the new mix of goods will weigh on company margins. Groceries have lower profit margins than discretionary items like TVs and clothing.

“As one of the largest retailers in the US, the company’s announcement lit a yellow alert for the entire American industry and economy, with the sign of a significant reduction in American consumption habits”, points out XP. Last quarter, a similar move had taken place, with the company already cutting its forecasts.

With the new cuts, showing the prolongation of these effects, Walmart shares fell 9.48%, to US$ 119.50, in the pre-market of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning, around 9:00 a.m. Brasília), leading other shares to fall in the pre-market, such as the retailer Target, down more than 5%, Amazon down by more than 3%, Macy’s down by 4.75%, among other losses in the sector. .

After Walmart’s announcement, Morgan Stanley, for example, in addition to cutting its projections for the retailer, also pointed out possible reflexes for Amazon, seeing an impact mainly on sales in the 1P (own stock).

“As such, we believe Walmart’s downward profit guidance and the expectation of increased markdowns and general merchandise margin pressure in the second half of the year heightens the risks surrounding Amazon’s merchandise margins in 1P. We saw merchandise margin pressure lower expected profitability earlier (in 1Q22) when higher inventory levels and inflation led to a gross profit that was US$1.5 billion lower than expected.

Morgan points out that every 10 basis points of commodity margin pressure in the 1P is a headwind to earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) in the second half of the year of about $140 million.

“We currently model Amazon’s 1P merchandise margins to increase by about 60 basis points sequentially in the second half of the year (assuming the company would be able to take the price and offset some cost pressures),” the analysts assess. For analysts, while the possibilities of category mix make modeling admittedly difficult, small changes can make a big difference.

Amazon, Morgan reckons, can take steps to offset some of that pressure (including the recently announced price increase on European Prime) but, as there should be more of an impact from discounts, this could be an incremental hurdle to monitoring earnings. per share for the second quarter. Analysts, however, maintain an overweight recommendation (exposure above the market average) for the assets, with a target price of US$ 175 (up potential of 44.5% compared to the previous day’s close).

As for Walmart, the American bank effectively cut its estimates for the target price, which went from US$156 to US$145 (up 10% compared to Monday’s closing).

Analysts, however, continue with an overweight recommendation for the assets, “although the stock may sink in the short term”. The recommendation is based on better earnings visibility and relative defense in a scenario of macroeconomic downturn. Analysts still view Walmart favorably, due to its high exposure to grocery stores (where it is gaining share) and exposure to lower-value categories (where there is potential to trade down, or switch to cheaper products).

“But yesterday’s guidance (and the second in two months) challenges our optimistic view. There were some warning signs that we probably underestimated, including accelerating inflation in the quarter, cautious comments on inventories and new surcharges on suppliers that suggested that the first cut in May – which was relatively modest – would not be the last.

Markdowns/sales mix were the main drivers for the first cut of projections, in May. Since then, inflation has accelerated further and consumers have changed their shopping habits even more. “This narrative is similar to what we are hearing from other retailers, public and private, including Target, which also cut its projection, albeit long before Walmart,” they highlight. Analysts point out that this may have been the last cut of the retailer’s estimates, but assesses it as “difficult to have conviction”.

Goldman Sachs also follows with a buy recommendation for Walmart, albeit with a target price of $135 per share (upside of only 2.3%). Analysts acknowledge that the improvement in the company’s profitability profile will now take longer to materialize (they estimate from 2023), but they see strong revenue trends supported by market share gains, as well as seeing that cost pressures are largely temporary, with solid visibility on the path to improvement.

Credit Suisse also cut its price target for the shares from US$155 to US$133 (up 0.7%), still with an outperform recommendation (above market average performance). Analysts point to a preference in the industry for high-quality brands that have enough pricing power (Hershey) or compelling value propositions (Hostess) to navigate inflationary pressure.

