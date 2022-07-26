With almost 50 passages by the police, arrested for the death of his ex-wife in Rio confesses to the crime: ‘I shot her, many’ | Rio de Janeiro

The man arrested for killing his ex-wife in downtown Rio, at dawn on Tuesday (26), confessed to the crime at the police station. He said he arrived at the house, saw a “naked guy” there and shot him several times. Sarah Pereira 24 years old, was killed inside the house with 16 shots .

“I shot the door, I went up, I shot the gate, I shot the door again, I went into the room, my son and daughter were lying down, the guy there naked, she had run to her sister’s room, I asked the her sister came out and killed her. I shot her. A lot,” said the killer.

Queven da Silva e Silva was arrested during an approach by the Bairro Presente team on patrol in Santa Teresa, in the central region of the city.

He was approached near Rua Almirante Alexandrino and Rua Áurea. According to the PM of the incident, he would have taken a motorcycle taxi to the victim’s house and then got rid of the weapon in the Rio Comprido ditch.

queven has 47 passes by the police, for crimes murder, robbery and traffickingand outstanding arrest warrants.

The last order, for major theft (use of a firearm through violence or threat), was issued in April 2021 by the 41st Criminal Court of Rio.

According to Sarah’s mother, she was beaten by her ex and was a victim of aggression. “I always used to talk, but nowadays no one listens to anyone. She was done, she didn’t want anything to do with him anymore. Jail is too little for him, jail is too little,” said Beatriz

The Fire Department reported that it was called at 4:35 am after neighbors heard gunshots on Rua Tadeu Kosciusko, on the corner of Rua Riachuelo. Upon arriving at the scene, they found Sarah already dead.

According to reports, at around 4:20 am Queven arrived on the street shooting, went up to the apartment where Sarah lived with her two children, mother and sister and killed the young woman.

Sarah’s children — a 2-month-old baby and a 4-year-old child — were in another room and were not injured.

Sixteen bullet casings were found in the apartment.

At 7:30 am, images from Globocop caught the Military Police in the region. Agents from the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC) carried out an investigation at the crime scene and talked to neighbors.