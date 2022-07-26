With Brazil Risk high, National Treasury faces lack of demand in bond auctions

The Brazilian National Treasury has been facing above-average difficulties in putting public debt securities up for auction. According to comments from analysts heard by the InfoMoney, demand has dropped considerably in recent events of this type, as the market is charging higher rates than those offered to buy federal liabilities. Investors would be dissatisfied with yields amid the soaring Brazil risk, especially with longer bonds.

This Tuesday (26), for example, only about a third of the National Treasury Notes series B (NTN-B) for 2043 offered were issued, even paying the IPCA + 6.247%, the second highest rate of the year. .

Last Thursday, the lot of 4.5 million National Treasury bills (LTNs) put up for auction offered the highest rates since 2016. offered, only 4.1 million LTNs were sold – compared to 7.15 million the previous week.

“The Government is having to withdraw a little from what was initially put up for auction, due to the demand for higher premiums by the borrowers of these papers”, comments Otaviano Canuto, a senior member of the Policy Center for the New South and former vice president at the World Bank.

On the 14th of July, the Credit Default Swap (CDS), a special type of contract designed to transfer the credit risk of fixed income securities between two or more participants, reached its highest level since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, in March 2020, at 326 points. -base. Last Friday, the number had dropped to 287.5 points, still very high compared to recent years.

“The CDS reflects a risk premium that investors would, in principle, be demanding to invest in the country, using the assessment of the chance of default”, explains Canuto. “The market is measuring the requirements that those who donate are charging from the National Treasury, with an eye on the risk of default. The greater the possibility of default, the greater the premium charged”.

In recent weeks, a number of factors have helped to raise the market’s disbelief that Brazil will continue to honor its debts. World scenario, fiscal risk and even political noise are some of the reasons that lead investors to want higher rewards to cover the risk of investing in the country.

“I will not risk saying what percentage of each of the factors is in the rise. But political risk, for example, is something that doesn’t help”, says Canuto. “In all emerging countries where you have the possibility of institutional ruptures, higher risk premiums are required. Take Chile recently, for example. The perception of a new constitution led to a loss of stability in reading forecasts about the future economy”.

In Brazil, with the approach of the elections, the speeches are getting more and more aggressive and inflated. According to the expert, political turmoil increases the probability of events that harm the normal functioning of the economy and the public sector.

Probably, however, the most relevant of the reasons that led Risco Brasil up was the approval of the PEC dos Auxílios – which took place two days before the five-year CDS reached its recent peak.

The PEC in question increases the values ​​of social programs, creates benefits for truck drivers and taxi drivers and brings subsidies to some sectors at a total cost of R$ 41.2 billion. It was generally seen as a threat to the Brazilian public account.

“The populism of certain fiscal measures, taken by the Government, has raised the concern that, if not this year, next year, the burden of these expenditures will be greater than the benefit”, considers the expert from the Policy Center for the New South.

The perception is also shared by Antônio Miranda, CIO of Compass Group. Although he also sees other factors weighing on the Brazil Risk, the fiscal problem is, for him, the main cause of the recent surge.

“The opening of Brazilian sovereign risk begins with the PEC dos Auxílios or PEC Kamikaze”, says Miranda. “The Elections PEC, another name they are giving, surprised. Nobody had any doubt that there would be an increase in expenses, but the market did not imagine something of this size”.

According to the CIO, investors, by refusing to buy the bonds even at higher rates, are giving a “notice to the Brazilian government”.

This, however, is not just happening here. With all the global inflation crisis, the expert points out that there are a number of countries facing problems when it comes to selling their government bonds.

“Because of high inflation, Europe is struggling to sell bonds from governments in the South, especially Italy. In the United States, the Federal Reserve has also come under pressure,” he explains. “The issue is that in these countries long rates do not open as much because governments maintain their credibility. If you lose credibility, you pay for it.”

Although the whole world is facing difficulties, in a scenario of high inflation and the beginning of an increase in interest rates, Brazilian fiscal irresponsibility makes the country’s performance stand out negatively among the others. And it is precisely in longer bonds that the dispute for higher rates appears most strongly.

“Although theoretically temporary, part of the market sees it as unlikely that a future politician will reap these benefits. We have the feeling that we are creating perennial expenses. It is yet another fiscal issue to be addressed while Brazil is already facing a high level of taxation”, says Miranda.

More than developed, emerging countries, such as Brazil, already tend to suffer more from the global cycle of high interest rates. This movement tends to bring capital flow to more developed economies, mainly to the United States, and also tends to bring down the price of commodities, which are heavily exported by countries, as it impacts economic growth.

“We see that, on the margin, the real suffered more than its peers. Everyone feels the turbulent global context, but our internal issues generate further deterioration. It has the common factor, the global background, but we also have our idiosyncrasies”, contextualizes Rodolfo Margato, analyst at XP Expert.

Even with the Government’s arguments that the federal revenue is positively surprising, the perspective that dominates the market is that it is a one-off: higher inflation and economic growth probably higher than expected in 2022 should give some space to the public accounts this year, but the rise in interest rates should diminish these gains on both sides from 2023 onwards.

“The scenario for 2023 will be tough, with gradual disinflation and high double-digit interest rates for a long time”, predicts Margato. “In addition to reducing revenue, this last factor should also have an impact on the cost of financing public debt.”

Among the positive points for a decrease in the Brazil Risk, Margato points to a possible outcome of the Ukraine war, a decrease in world inflation and, in the domestic scenario, the creation of some fiscal rule “that brings predictability on the dynamics of public debt”. – since maintaining the expenditure ceiling, as we have it today, is seen as difficult.

Anyway, the market has been asking for high premiums to invest in Brazil in the coming years. The Brazilian yield curve prices, this Tuesday, rates above 13% for at least the next 14 years.

More than just impacting interest rates in the country, this, according to experts, is something that reinforces why Brazilian stocks are being traded at historically low multiples. “O valuation of Brazilian stocks in relation to history shows a relevant discount. In other global markets, shares also fell, with rates and inflation, but in the relationship between the current price and history, abroad, there are not so many discounts”, comments Margato.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related