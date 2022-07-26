With easy exchange and Pix, Brazilians use Western Union to live ‘rich days’ in Argentina

Founded in 1851, in New York State, USA, Western Union started working with money remittance services more than 150 years ago, in 1871. Since then, it has become a global giant known especially in countries where there is a large number of migrants, who receive or send money to relatives living abroad.

This is why, for example, the company is strong in both the US and Mexico, but has a more discreet presence in Brazil, where the total number of immigrants is relatively low.

The company is also very strong in Argentina — but for another reason, as explained by Ricardo Amaral, president of Western Union Brasil. Western Union, over there, acquired a well-known payment service, Pago Fácil, about 15 years ago.

While the American company has relatively few units in Brazil — there are about ten, in São Paulo, for example — the situation is quite different in the neighboring country: there, the company has 5,000 service points, from large stores of its own. to counters in kiosks and in supermarkets such as Carrefour, for example.

In addition, while in Brazil Western Union’s main service is foreign exchange, in Argentina, the company handles both money remittances and bill payment, a flow that the company inherited from Pago Fácil.

The recent “discovery” of the company by the Brazilian as a possibility to exchange currency in Argentina was helped by the possibility of payment via Pix and also by the fact that the American company offers an advantageous exchange rate to the traveler.

Advantage

Contrary to what happens in Brazil — and also in most international destinations — the value of the peso in relation to other currencies can vary greatly in the neighboring country. The Argentine exchange goes far beyond the official, parallel and tourism.

As the country’s economy went through many crises, quotations were created for various segments, such as “soy”, “industry” or “wine”. Therefore, depending on the exchange used, the value of the quote can vary greatly.

In the case of Western Union, explains Amaral, the exchange rate used is called blue chip swapwhich is intended for current transactions in Argentina — that is, it reflects a real value of the US currency, on the day the exchange is defined, and not a number fixed by the government, as in the case of the official exchange rate.

It is for this reason that, while R$1 is worth about 24 pesos at the government rate, Western Union paid, earlier this week, about 56 pesos for every R$1.

Reinforcement by pix

The possibility of making the exchange through the application, via Pix, has increased, according to the president of Western Union Brasil, the use of the service by Brazilians — he avoids giving numbers on the increase in total transactions and says that “word of mouth” advertising ” of the product was “fully organic”.

When the transfer is made via the BC transfer system, he said, the money is available in the Western Union system in a matter of minutes. “Our service is present in 200 countries. It is possible to make a Pix and, soon after, redeem the money in local Albanian currency, which I have already done”, says Amaral.

To make the payment, explains the executive, the company uses two data: the full name of the beneficiary and the international transfer number generated by the company’s system. Therefore, it is necessary that the full name of the person who will receive the money is written in accordance with the identification document presented. “If the person has a very long name, like D. Pedro I, it is necessary to write the whole name”, jokes the executive.

Incentive to tourists

Argentina announced measures to encourage foreign tourists to settle their dollars in the country’s formal market, at a rate close to the values ​​quoted in parallel markets. The country’s economic instability has made peso rates hit all-time highs in recent days.

In this scenario, foreigners will have access to a special quote that will be worth up to 5 thousand dollars per month, or the equivalent in other currencies.

In a statement, the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) indicated that the entities responsible for the foreign exchange transaction must identify non-resident tourists by means of proof with documents.

A few weeks ago, the country introduced a measure that raised a tax on foreign currency operations, in the so-called “tourism dollar”. The quotation, in these cases, to be applied is known locally as “MEP dollar”.

According to estimates by the Argentine government, so far, in 2022, tourists spent 1.4 billion dollars in the country, but only 16% of this amount was exchanged in the formal market, reports the newspaper. La Nación.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

Plan your spending

