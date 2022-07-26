Without alliances, Ciro dives into campaign in Ceará | Policy

José Cruz/Agência Brasil Ciro Gomes

Struggling to form alliances and boost his presidential candidacy, pedestrian Ciro Gomes plunged into the Ceará state campaign in an effort to avoid defeat in his main electoral stronghold, amid signs of isolation and family friction. In third place in the polls, Ciro now lives with a nationalized scenario in the Ceará campaign, which now has platforms aligned with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former President Lula (PT). In the three times he ran for president, Ciro was the most voted in the state in the first round, even losing nationally.

While Ciro exposed the need for a new state victory when speaking on Sunday, in Fortaleza, at the convention that launched the candidacy of ally Roberto Cláudio (PDT) for the government, two of his brothers were absent from the event: the mayor of Sobral, Ivo Gomes, and Senator Cid Gomes. Cláudio was chosen candidate after an internal dispute in the party with current governor Izolda Cela (PDT), supported by former governor Camilo Santana (PT), a close ally of Cid. Camilo resigned from the government in April to run for the Senate, leaving his vice president in office.

In his speech, Ciro criticized the “arrogance of leaders” who would have abandoned his group “for a pittance or a ministerial position” — an indirect to Camilo, whom he had previously accused of having an agreement with Lula for a future government. Ciro also criticized the current state administration, saying that the population “is having a bad time (with) unemployment, high prices and violence”.

The speech of the pedestrian, which imploded once and for all the relationship with Camilo, came three days after his brother, Cid, had met with the former PT governor in Sobral, in an effort to calm tempers and avoid attacks between former allies. in the campaign. For now, Captain Wagner (União), supported by Bolsonaro, is leading the government polls. Ciro’s allies, in turn, accuse Izolda and Camilo of using the state machine to attract the support of mayors and deputies and try to empty the candidacy of Cláudio, whose name was vetoed by the PT at the time of the discussions to maintain the alliance with the PDT. .

“If we were all Abacaterol (an expression of Ceará policy that uses an old remedy to designate a solution to all problems), the damn propaganda, why would our main opponent lead the polls? Important politicians, lower your crest a little”, said Cyrus.

At the convention, Ciro also claimed to have “sacrificed” himself to elect Cid to the government of Ceará, in 2006. Among the praise for his brother’s management, who later launched Camilo Santana as his successor, in 2014, Ciro highlighted his own role in designing it. it:

“There was a place that Cid had nowhere to go. And the affection, the generosity of the people, allowed me to arrive and introduce him myself.”

Hours after the speech, Camilo met in São Paulo with Lula and with former senator Eunício Oliveira (MDB), Ciro’s disaffected, to announce the candidacy of PT Elmano de Freitas to the government. According to Eunício, Lula will travel to Ceará in early August to launch Elmano’s candidacy and then visit the Jati dam, a project that is part of the São Francisco River transposition project.

In addition to Cid’s silence, who withdrew from state articulations, Ciro’s movement in favor of Roberto Cláudio generated annoyance from another brother, Ivo, mayor of Sobral, political cradle of the Gomes family. At the beginning of the month, Ivo even declared his support for Izolda, a former ally in the city: her husband, Veveu Arruda (PT), preceded him in the city hall.

On the eve of the Ceará PDT meeting that indicated, by 55 votes to 29, support for Cláudio’s candidacy a week ago, Ivo made a post on social media stating that Cid, Camilo and Izolda would be “all together” in the campaign to elect Ciro and “to ensure that Ceará does not fall into the hands of illiterate fascists”.

After the result of the meeting, Ivo stated, in an interview with the newspaper “Diário do Nordeste”, that his brother Cid was “excluded from the process” of choosing the candidacy by Ciro and Cláudio, whom he considered guilty for the “damage” to the alliance with the PT. At the Sunday convention, Ciro retorted his brother when he complained about the “fuxicilha” and said he did not comment on “family matters in the newspapers”.

Ciro’s allies recognize the shudder in the relationship with the brothers, but assess that they are “temporary” problems and that the family will be together in the campaign. Cid also did not attend the launch of Ciro’s candidacy for the presidency, last Wednesday, but published on his networks on the same day in support of his brother, whom he classified as “the only one who has a project for Brazil and who can overcome this nefarious polarization”.

Considered the main articulator of the family in the state, as he has good traffic with different political groups, Cid has remained a recluse in Sobral in recent weeks, according to interlocutors. Ciro was in the city yesterday, where he recorded videos for the election campaign.

fight for alliances

For now, Roberto Cláudio’s candidacy has the support of the PSD, which nominated the candidate for vice, former deputy Domingos Filho — father of federal deputy Domingos Neto (PSD-CE), rapporteur for the Union Budget in 2019, the year that marked the expansion of the amendments that form the so-called “secret budget”. Camilo, in turn, seeks to attract other parties from the ruling base to the PT’s candidacy. Eunício’s MDB, which has received nods from Lula in different states, should nominate the deputy on the PT ticket in Ceará.

“Lula told me that Ceará became a priority for him,” said Eunício.

Camilo, who traveled to Brasília yesterday, is also negotiating support from the PP and PSB. Another target of the PT offensive is Senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE), sought by Lula’s interlocutors to meet with the former president. Tasso, however, has given signs that he does not intend to release the local PSDB for the PT ticket in Ceará.

