Without luxuries, son of Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita celebrates his birthday by making his own cake – Entertainment

Samuel, the youngest son of Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita, melted hearts on social media.

The little one turned 4 years old and delighted his parents’ followers with the way he chose to celebrate the date.

Without big luxuries or a party, Samuel wanted a simple birthday with his parents and his brother, Gabriel, 5 years old.

“Celebrating Samuel’s 4th birthday the way they wanted… Making their own cake”, delivered Andressa when publishing photos of the private party.

“Congratulations, my son, may God bless and protect you always!!! I love you sooo much”, declared the influencer.

Andressa showed the delicious mess made by the little ones, with a table full of toppings and candies to decorate the cake.





On his Instagram, Gusttavo Lima also sent a special message to his son: “Birthday of my youngest Samuel… May you be very happy, my prince. Daddy loves you so much, but so much that it hurts”.

In the comments of Andressa’s publication, followers praised the children’s cute request. “The simplicity of the child who has everything, but just wants to have fun with the family. Beautiful thing!”, praised an internet user. “How cool something so simple and symbolic”, opined another fan.

“Do we have future bakers in the family?” wrote an internet user. “Is there any way to adopt me so I can be the third child?” joked another follower.



