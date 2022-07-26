Without Patrick, São Paulo has Léo and Miranda return to training

Midfielder Patrick reappeared alongside the rest of the São Paulo squad at the Barra Funda CT, this Monday (25th). In the 3-3 draw against Goiás, for the Brazilian, the player needed to be replaced, after feeling pain in the posterior region of the left thigh. Today, the athlete underwent an image exam and an edema was found at the site. In a statement, São Paulo states that shirt 88 will undergo new medical evaluations daily.

On the other hand, Rogério Ceni had the return of defenders Miranda, who was left out due to muscle pain, and Léo (edema in the back of the right thigh). They worked normally with the other players, who were active on a reduced field, training passes and finishing.

In transition, Alisson and Jandrei also returned. Before focusing on individual work, the São Paulo striker warmed up with the group and even participated in the work of exchanging passes. The goalkeeper, on the other hand, did only a light training.

Reinaldo (strain on the right adductor muscle) and Luan (surgery on the left adductor) continue to recover. They carried out activities in the field, under the supervision of physical therapists. Defender Arboleda (left ankle injury), midfielder André Anderson (muscle pain) and striker Caio (surgery on his right knee) remain focused on physiotherapy.

Throughout the week, São Paulo will keep its attention on the first match for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, against América-MG. The game takes place this Thursday (28), at 20:00 (Brasília time), at Morumbi.