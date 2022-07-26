“You did what you had to do”

In the soap opera created by Benedito Ruy Barbosa and adapted by Bruno Luperi, the squatter will once again be in trouble

In the next chapters of wetlandnovel adapted by Bruno Luperi, tenorio (Murilo Benício) will be caught off guard. After nearly being killed by old man from the river (Osmar Prado), who took the form of an anaconda to end his life, the villain will be attacked by the jaguar Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes).

According to columnist André Romano, from TV Observatory, Renato (Gabriel Santana) will save his father from being devoured by the animal. Desperate, Zuleica’s son (Aline Borges) shoots the animal in the heart, as revealed by the journalist.

In a state of shock, the young man will not hide his anguish. “What did I do, my God… What did I do?“. However, the grileiro will console his heir and claim that Roberto’s brother (Cauê Campos) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) did what was necessary to protect him.

“You [Renato] did what he had to do… Yeah. And saved your father’s life! now she [onça] will die… Far from here. Come, let’s go back home… It’s getting late“, says the husband of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), without showing concern or remorse about the situation. For more news on soap operas and entertainment, follow the Bolavip Brazil.