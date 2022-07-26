Young man is shot dead inside his home in downtown Rio | Rio de Janeiro

A young woman was shot dead, inside her house, in downtown Rio, in the early hours of this Tuesday (26). the victim is Sarah Pereira , 24 years old. According to her sister, who witnessed the crime and was not injured, Sarah was killed by her boyfriend, who had already arrived at the scene shooting.

The suspect was identified as Kevin da Silva and has 47 passes by the police, for crimes of homicide, robbery and trafficking, and outstanding arrest warrants. A resident of Morro dos Prazeres, he is on the run.

The Fire Department reported that it was called at 4:35 am after neighbors heard gunshots on Rua Tadeu Kosciusko, on the corner of Rua Riachuelo. Upon arriving at the scene, they found Sarah already dead.

According to reports, at around 4:20 am, Kevin arrived on the street shooting, went up to the apartment where Sarah lived with her two children, mother and sister, and killed the young woman.

Sarah’s children — a 2-month-old baby and a 4-year-old child — were in another room and were not injured.

Sixteen bullet casings were found in the apartment.

Witnesses said the boyfriend is a violent man.

At 7:30 am, images from Globocop caught the Military Police in the region. Agents from the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC) carried out an investigation at the crime scene and talked to neighbors.