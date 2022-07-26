Zilu falls to the ground, can’t get up and exposes: “I am”

Artist makes video on social media and falls to the ground

In 2014, Zilu dealt with one of the worst phases of his life: the divorce with Zeze Di Camargo. That’s because, she faced legal fights due to the separation of goods and the controversies involving the singer and Graciele Lacerda.

However, even with the difficulties, the artist was not shaken. After moving on, she focused on her career and moved to the United States.

In social networks, the socialite opens her day to day life and shows up to date on the most famous trends of the moment.

Recently, Zilu starred in a hilarious moment. In a video, she appears seated and when she gets up, she falls to the floor.

“Since you are standing, enjoy it”says the background voice, as the artist falls to the ground not to catch anything.

Zilu Godói, after years away from her children, detonates a situation of despair and confirms: “I want to go away” Zilu reunites with Zezé, exposes his relationship with the countryman and confirms everything: “I’m with him” Zilu rips clothes off at 64 on video, opens up her intimate parts and scandalizes: “After 30, it’s finished”

In this way, the famous drags herself on the floor towards the door so as not to get up. “Get some water” says the voice.

In the caption, Zezé Di Camargo’s ex-wife exposed the situation: “Second and how am I? lol Does anyone identify themselves?”.

In the comments, fans went wild with the joke. “That way, people can’t see us standing up, who already come to ask for something”said one. “Good”said another. “I loved”declared another.

But, there were people who didn’t like the video and attacked Zilu. “Rico who has nothing to do is doing these antics, what a situation, my God in heaven”detonated one.

The artist did not let the comment pass and replied: “You are rich? You have time to stay here and watch. She must be rich and she has nothing to do”.

ARTIST EXPOSES SAUDADE DE CHILDREN

As we mentioned, Zilu is in the United States. So she does not see the heirs, camilla, Igor and Vanessayears ago.

On social media, Zezé Di Camargo’s ex-wife expressed her desperation to return to the country to kill the homesickness of her family members.

In the video, Zilu appears dubbing an audio while washing dishes in her house: “I want to leave, I want to leave here. I’m leaving. I want to get away from here. I want to leave, people“.

In the caption, the artist broke down when talking about her family members: “Then I want to go to Brazil…See my children, my grandchildren, my family. I don’t think I can handle the longing.”

CAN’T VOTE

Zilu is prevented from returning to Brazil due to the Greencard process. She even talked about it.

“I started the Greencard process at the beginning of the pandemic, but as everything was stopped in 2020, this process was only started in 2021, and since then, I am waiting for all this processing and analysis by the American government to be released to leave the USA”she told the columnist Fabia de Oliveira.