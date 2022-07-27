10 tech news to get your day started (7/27)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Tuesday (26). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. A new national identity card began to be issued yesterday (26). The first state to receive the new document was Rio Grande do Sul, which will be followed by Acre, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Minas and Paraná.

2. MIUI 14: See compatible Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco phones. Xiaomi’s new interface, based on Android 13, recently leaked! Check which cell phones should receive the news.

3. Privacy surpasses OnlyFans as the most accessed platform in Brazil. Privacy is a Brazilian subscription content platform that has gained a lot of space in Latin America in recent months.

4. BC launches colored coin to celebrate 200 years of Independence. One of the commemorative coins will be the first to use colors in the country! Check the models and their prices.

5. New scam uses fake invoice to spread banking virus. Victims are tricked into downloading a file, which is actually malware to steal financial data.

6. Brazilian helps discover 1st sleeping black hole outside the Milky Way. A new study has revealed the existence of a sleeping stellar-mass black hole orbiting another star, but far enough away not to swallow it.

7. The Lord of the Rings: Sauron becomes a meme when compared to Eminem in series. The comparison came after the villain appeared in the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series; see the memes!

8. Instagram will have more and more videos in the feed, confesses director. A lot of people have complained that Instagram is looking more and more like TikTok; however, the trend is for the movement to continue growing.

9. PSVR 2 will have transparent view, cinematic mode and more. Sony has revealed more details about the new handset that is expected to arrive in 2023; check out!

10. 6 vegetables that are healthier cooked than raw. Meet some of the foods that constantly appear on menus without any kind of preparation, but would be better for us if they were cooked.