4-year-old boy shoots police officers as he sees his father being arrested | The net

Utah Police recently released body camera footage that shows a February 12 incident in which a 4-year-old child shoots officers at a McDonald’s drive-thru. According to information from FOX 13, officers from the Unified Police Department went to the scene after reports that a man had threatened employees of the establishment with a firearm, after having noticed that his order was incorrect.

When the man refused to get out of the vehicle, officers decided to detain 27-year-old Sadaat Johnson. However, during the approach – forcibly removing the man and handcuffing him – a 4-year-old child, who was in the back seat of the vehicle, unexpectedly fired a shot at the officers. In police body camera footage released to FOX 13, officers can be heard telling the two children, ages 3 and 4, who are in Sadaat’s car, “It’s okay.” However, one of them ended up shooting.

An officer said he noticed the gun pointed from a rear window of the vehicle and alerted other officers. At that moment, he pushed her aside and that’s when a shot was fired, the police press release states. At this point, he also alerts the other officers that it was a “kid” who fired the gun. A preliminary investigation indicated that the father instructed his son to shoot the officers. Court records obtained by FOX 13 reveal that the child shot the officers because “he wanted his father back”.

“Having an adult think it’s okay to encourage a 4-year-old to pull out a firearm and shoot at the police illustrates how the anti-police campaign has gotten out of hand,” Sheriff Rosie Rivera said in a statement after the shooting. incident. “This needs to stop and we need to come together as a community to find solutions to the challenges we face in our neighborhoods. Police officers are here to protect and serve and we don’t believe something like this can happen,” she added.

The man is facing charges of child abuse, aggravated assault and interference with a police officer following the incident, according to FOX 13.

