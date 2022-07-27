5 apps that take up a lot of storage on your phone

When applications are downloaded, they end up occupying the phone’s internal memory, so if your phone has 4GB, you have 4000Mb available. In general, appliances have considerably increased space. The 64GB models are already more affordable, but the resources are also demanding a lot from the devices, for data processing.

Remembering that there are indispensable applications, such as search tools, food or car services and work tools. Therefore, it is difficult to imagine what to delete and sometimes it makes certain downloads difficult. Until unlimited technology appears in this regard, understand which popular apps require hundreds of megabytes to work.

1- Facebook

The app has 430 MB, but with each update this number ends up rising and the data consumption cache easily reaches 1GB. Also, by connecting with Messenger chat and Instagram activities.

2- WhatsApp

It’s not so much the application itself that ends up taking up a lot of memory, but the amount of files shared daily. By constantly deleting cached files you can reduce this.

3- Pokemon go

The mobile game, to work, needs to collect a large number of information in real time by GPS. Updates are constant, taking up space every time it is used.

4- Spotify

The most popular music app of all offers the option to download tracks to listen later in offline mode. However, these songs and podcasts end up taking up space.

5- Google Maps

Despite being useful, making it possible to search for addresses, Google Maps saves routes and maps in an unlimited way. Therefore, the cache becomes full and ends up saturating the phone’s memory.