5 Cars that will be discontinued in 2023

Changes are always necessary so that things can change, grow and bear fruit, in all areas, including the automobile industry.

The novelties are planned and launched taking into account the needs of the current consumer public, so that the latest models must meet new market changes, focusing on sustainability and other demands.

Car lovers are already eager to know about the changes to come and which are the best cars to invest in this year. Keep reading and find out which cars will be discontinued in 2023!

Read more: Learn how to buy a 0km car being MEI and receive discounts

Reasons why cars are discontinued

The year 2023 will be marked by the departure of very popular cars that will only be missed by many people. The reasons for these cars to be discontinued are many, one of the main reasons being the way they currently operate.

This is because the divergence with the new techniques, the low sales volume, problems arising from the design and manufacture or the bankruptcy of the brand are very severe issues that affect the viability of a car model to continue to circulate in the market.

It should also be considered that the car market has increasingly focused on more compact cars with greater cost-effectiveness for the company and the consumer. Sometimes, even cars that are no longer manufactured, return after a few years with something new.

The car models that will be discontinued in 2023

Below are the main car models that will be discontinued in the year 2023. The Gol and Voyage, very popular cars in the Brazilian market, highly requested by drivers and taxi drivers, leave part of the population somewhat apprehensive.

However, this is no cause for concern. Because, before they go out of line, they will still be released in the “2023 version”. So, if you still want to buy a brand new goal, you better take advantage of the latest release.

1. Volkswagen Gol;

2. Volkswagen Voyage;

3. Honda WR-V;

4. Hyundai iX35;

5. Suzuki Vitara.