5-year-old dressed as ‘Chucky’ scares US residents

A resident of the city of pinsonof Alabama (USA), came across the puppet figure Chucky walking through the streets and took pictures of the meeting. The story went viral on Facebook. The figure costumed was little Jackson Reed, of 5 years.

Despite the scare, Kendra Walden made a joke asking the little boy’s parents to come and get him, as he was “terrifying” the region.

Subtitle: Boy scares neighborhood residents Photograph: Playback/Facebook

“Dear parents of little boy dressed as Chucky in Pinson. Take your son… I almost had a heart attack.”

The post went viral with 50,000 likes and 104,000 shares on the Facebook platform. In an interview with the broadcaster WDHN, the boy’s mother Britnee Reed commented that she was at work when she learned of the images. “I zoomed in and said, ‘Oh my God, that’s my son’,” recalls the mother.