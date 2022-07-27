5-year-old dressed as Chucky terrorizes US residents

Records made two weeks ago were published by one of the residents of the neighborhood on the internet and went viral on social media this week. Photo: Facebook/Kendra Walden

Residents of the Albertville neighborhood, in Alabama, in the United States, were terrified when they saw, walking through the streets, a 5-year-old child dressed as Chucky, a character from the Horror Movie Killer toyfrom 1988.

Video records and photos taken two weeks ago were published by one of the residents of the neighborhood on the internet and went viral on social media this week.

Kendra Walden told on Facebook that he thought he was hallucinating when he saw the boy in a costume, in an interview with the newspaper USA Today. “As we approached it, we saw it was real,” she said.

According to Kendra, her employee who was driving the car they were in even took a walk down the street to look at the doll more closely. “As we turned around (the boy) took off his mask but quickly put it back on and crossed the street after we passed,” she reported.

Kendra shared images she took on social media and asked in the caption: “Dear parents of the boy in the Chucky costume in Pinson, pick up your son… I almost had a heart attack.”

After the publication went viral, the child’s mother also commented on the publication. “The child’s mother ended up commenting on our post and after seeing her pictures we knew it was her son,” Kendra said.