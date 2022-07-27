70 years since Evita’s death: the extraordinary and macabre fate of Eva Perón’s body | World

Share on WhatsApp

Legendary was not just the life of the wife of Juan Domingo Perón, the founder of the Peronist movement. Evita’s death too.

Two million people took to the streets to watch his coffin pass. His wake lasted two weeks.

Eva Perón's body was embalmed after her death on July 26, 1952

But it didn’t end there. The body of the former first lady faced an odyssey until it reached its current resting place, in the Recoleta cemetery, an elite neighborhood in Buenos Aires.

The actress who left her career to become “the mother of the poor”, who cultivated both adoration and hatred among Argentines during her husband’s times in power, has died at age 33 of cervical cancer.

The moment when Eva Perón's coffin arrived at the CGT building in Buenos Aires

The level of fervor she generated and Evita’s symbolic importance to Peronism was such that, shortly before her death, Congress awarded her the title of Spiritual Head of the Nation.

Perón wanted his second wife to be embalmed and his remains to rest in the Monument to the Descamisado, a pharaonic mausoleum that would be built especially for Evita.

The conservation of the body was entrusted to the prestigious Spanish anatomist Pedro Ara, who began the task a few hours after her death.

Evita's remains were finally exposed to the public 22 years after her death, along with her husband's coffin.

However, turning Evita into “a statue” – as Ara recorded in her memoirs – would take many months.

While the construction of the gigantic mausoleum was being planned, the doctor was working on the second floor of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), Argentina’s main trade union center, where the body had been taken after the historic funeral.

Ara completed her task a year later, but the mausoleum was still just a project.

Plans took an unexpected turn in 1955, three years after Evita’s death, when Perón was overthrown in a military coup during the so-called Liberating Revolution, which outlawed Peronism for nearly two decades.

The deposed president fled into exile, but Evita’s body remained in the CGT, in the care of Ara.

What happened next was a secret for 16 years, and would only be revealed decades later thanks to journalistic investigations and books like Santa Evita (1995), by Tomás Eloy Martínez, which has just been turned into a series by the Star+ platform.

One of the works that went deeper was carried out by Miguel Bonasso, journalist, politician and former member of the Peronist Montoneros guerrilla. It also served as the script for the documentary Evita – La Tumba Sin Paz (Evita – The Túmulo Sem Paz, in free translation), made in 1997 by the filmmaker and current Minister of Culture of Argentina, Tristan Bauer.

Evita Perón's grave in the Recoleta cemetery

According to Bonasso, the military who overthrew Perón wanted to make sure that the body lying in the CGT was in fact Evita’s and not “a wax doll.”

“For verification, they appointed a commission of notable physicians, who extracted a piece of tissue from the left ear for histopathological examination and cut off a finger to [conferir] fingerprint”, says the documentary about the first two mutilations suffered by Evita’s corpse.

After carrying out the examinations, which included a series of X-rays, it was confirmed that the body belonged to the former first lady and that Ara managed to preserve it “with all its internal organs”.

Fear that the Peronists would try to steal the body to “use it as a torch to set the country on fire” led the military to hatch a sinister secret plan: kidnap Evita’s body and hide it.

General Pedro Eugenio Aramburu, who commanded Argentina between 1955 and 1958, entrusted the operation to Lieutenant Colonel Carlos Moori Köenig, head of the Army’s Intelligence Service (SIE).

According to Argentine historian Felipe Pigna, who has written two books about Eva Perón, the order was to kidnap the body and give it “a Christian burial, which could not mean anything other than a clandestine burial”.

But Moori Köenig disobeyed the president. His men took the body in a common, unmarked box and tried to hide it in different parts of Buenos Aires.

However, their movements were followed by members of the nascent Peronist resistance, who watched the body’s furtive path and left candles and flowers – according to Pigna, from the Myosotis plant, better known as “don’t forget me” -, indicating that they knew the whereabouts. of the body.

On his website elhistoriador.com.ar, Pigna told how the kidnappers’ growing nervousness ended up causing a tragedy, a fact also recorded in the book Santa Evita.

When Moori Köenig placed the embalmed body in the personal care of his deputy, Major Eduardo Arandía, the coffin with Evita’s body was hidden in the attic of the house he shared with his wife and young daughter.

“Paranoia prevented Major Arandía from sleeping,” says Pigna.

“One night, he heard noises in his house at Avenida General Paz, 500, and, believing that it was a Peronist commando who had come to rescue the body, he took his 9 mm pistol and emptied the magazine on a figure that moved in the darkness: it was his pregnant wife, who dropped dead on the spot.”

After this episode, Moori Köenig took Evita’s body to a small room next to her office, where she placed it in an upright position, hidden inside a box that originally contained material for radio transmissions.

Pigna and Bonasso agree that the colonel had an obsession with Evita’s corpse, which he also displayed “as a trophy”.

But one of the people Moori Köenig showed the body to, young María Luisa Bemberg – who would later become an award-winning filmmaker – was horrified and revealed the secret to a friend of her powerful family who held an important military post.

That’s how President Aramburu discovered the secret. So he replaced Moori Köenig and appointed Lieutenant Colonel Héctor Cabanillas, a tough anti-Peronist who had organized failed attacks against the ex-president in exile.

Cabanillas proposed to remove the body from the country and in 1957 began Operation Transfer, also known as Operation Evasion.

Interviewed for the documentary Evita – La Tumba Sin Paz, Cabanillas, who died in 1998, explained that his decision to take the body abroad was not based solely on information indicating that “Peronist commandos were prepared to rescue the corpse and use it it as a political flag for their purposes”.

He also feared “people from the government who intended to disappear with the body”, either by throwing it into the river (a preview of the “death flights” of the Argentine dictatorship of the 1970s) or “blow up the building” of the Army Intelligence Service. for the remains to disappear.

It was decided to transfer the body to Italy, an objective that, Cabanillas said, was achieved “thanks to the active and very special intervention of the Church [Católica]”.

“A representative of His Holiness [o papa] intervened directly to pave the way,” the military said about the operation – so secret that even the president did not know the details.

The Vatican representative bought a tomb in a communal cemetery in Milan and was in charge of processing the papers for the arrival of the body.

In April 1957, Eva Perón’s coffin was transferred by ship to Genoa, making it pass as that of an Italian widow who had died in Argentina named María Maggi de Magistris.

Pigna says that the two men in charge of the transfer had a fright when they arrived at the Genoese port, as they found a large crowd waiting for the ship to arrive and feared that they were worshipers of Evita (who had been very popular during her visits to Italy and Spain in the 1940s).

But the group was waiting for scores by composer Giuseppe Verdi who were traveling on the same ship and had been repatriated from Brazil.

The coffin was transferred to Milan, where the remains were finally buried in the Maggiore Cemetery.

Evita would spend 14 years buried under a fake headstone. Not to arouse suspicion, a nun named Giuseppina was even paid to bring flowers to the grave.

“Tia Pina”, as she was known, “never knew that she took flowers to Eva Perón”, says Pigna, who interviewed her.

The fate of Evita’s remains was a mystery to Argentines until 1970. That year, a group of young Montoneros kidnapped and murdered former President Aramburu, accusing him, among other things, of having made the body disappear.

Amid the crisis and the growing power of the Peronist youth, the country’s new military leader, General Alejandro Lanusse, proposed a “Grand National Agreement” with Perón and – as a sign of goodwill – offered to return the exiled former president’s remains. of his second wife.

Lanusse asked Cabanillas to organize Operation Devolution.

In late 1971, the body was exhumed and taken by road to Perón’s residence in Madrid.

According to Bonasso’s investigation, the former president took photos of his ex-wife’s body at the scene, revealing 35 different injuries. But these images remained hidden.

Bonasso also claims that while the body lay at Perón’s residence in the Spanish capital, his young third wife, María Estela Martínez – better known as Isabel -, performed secret “transmutation of power” ceremonies, holding hands with his right arm. , José López Rega, known as “the witch” for his connections with esotericism.

The intention was to receive “the charisma of Evita” (but there is no evidence that such an episode actually took place).

After Perón’s return to Argentina in 1973 and the triumph of that year’s elections, with Isabel as vice president, pressure grew to have Evita’s remains repatriated.

But this only happened after the death of the founder of Peronism, in 1974.

In a macabre “an eye for an eye”, what finally returned Eva Perón’s embalmed body to Argentina was the theft of another corpse: Aramburu, the man who had ordered the kidnapping of the former first lady.

The same guerrilla that had executed Aramburu stole his body from the Recoleta cemetery and demanded as ransom that the new government of Isabel Perón bring back “compañera Evita”.

This happened and, in November 1974, the ex-first lady’s body was definitively returned to her country, where it was mummified, restored and displayed together with her husband’s – he, in a closed coffin – in the funeral crypt of Quinta de Olivos, the presidential residence.

Isabel’s idea was to create a large mausoleum – the Altar da Pátria – to house the remains of both her and other national heroes, but that project was also interrupted.

With less than two years of rule, the military overthrew her and returned to power in Argentina, giving rise to the bloodiest regime in the country.

The new government handed over Evita’s remains to Duarte, the former first lady’s family, who buried her under strict safety standards in the family’s mausoleum in Recoleta, where her mother and brother Juan were already present.

That’s how the “mother of the poor” ended up in a location in the most expensive and exclusive cemetery in Buenos Aires and, even today, 70 years after her death, it remains the most visited.

