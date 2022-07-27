8 Yakuza games are coming to the PS Plus catalog

In an official statement, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that eight games from the Yakuza franchise will arrive in the PS Plus catalog starting this month. In addition to Like a Dragon as part of the Essential plan line-up, all other titles in the series will be gradually added to the Extra and Deluxe levels, expected to complete the saga in late 2022.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon arrives at no additional cost to subscribers of the most basic plan in early August. In the same month, the renewal of PlayStation Plus titles will feature the debut of Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2, at an as-yet-unannounced date.

8 Yakuza games are coming to PlayStation Plus in 2022, with first titles becoming available in August. Full details: https://t.co/xHmKZCmOsm pic.twitter.com/IdQWb8Zoii — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 27, 2022

The rest of Kiryu’s story will be available later in the year, with Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life coming to the PS Plus Extra and Deluxe game catalog — 3, 4 and 5 will be exclusive to the library of classics and remasters. More details will be revealed later.

Like a Dragon protagonist may be in new Yakuza

Images shared by MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura hint at Ichiban Kasuga’s participation in the new Yakuza game. The protagonist of Like a Dragon appears with a new look, alongside the characters Yu Nanba and Koichi Adachi. Click here to learn more.

You can check this and other articles in full through the official page of MeuPlayStation on Google News.