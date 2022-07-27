9 bizarre accessories from video game history

Fortunately, nowadays the video game industry no longer manufactures as many accessories as it did in its early days. Most people just need one controller to play. At most one headset to increase immersion in games and that’s it!

Of gamers who like accessories, most are limited to those designed for simulators. I’m talking about steering wheels and pedals for racing games. The wealthier ones appeal to virtual reality glasses, which still don’t have much appeal to the general public.

But, in the old days, when the games industry began to take its first steps, companies invented the most varied accessories. Of course, there were those that were useful and added to the game. But The vast majority of accessories released between the 1980s and the early 2000s were completely useless.. And some were even bizarre!

In this article we list 09 bizarre accessories from video game history. During my fun research, I came across dozens of useless accessories. But I decided to include only the most bizarre ones here. I’ve arranged them in a ranking: from least bizarre to most bizarre. So have fun!

09. Game Boat

This is an accessory for an accessory! O game boat was an accessory to the Microsoft Kinect which, in turn, was quite popular on Xbox. This accessory is in the 9th position because it is not so bizarre. But it’s completely useless!

IT IS just an inflatable raft that could fit two people inside. With it you could play a Kinect Adventures game. The game was very simple: the character was inside a boat in a mighty river and you had to dodge the obstacles that appeared. It’s like the Subway Surfersbut instead of train tracks you were in a boat going down a raging river.

The idea of ​​buying a Kinect-compatible inflatable raft just to play this damn game doesn’t enter my head!

08. Game Boy Printer

In eighth position we have the Game Boy Printer! It is nothing more and nothing less than a portable thermal printer. She was released by Nintendo in 1998 and was on sale until 2003 (it lasted a long time).

The accessory was compatible with virtually all Game Boys at the time. By plugging it into the video game, you could print out what was on the screen at the time of printing. It’s like taking a screenshot of the screen and then printing it out.

However, the Game Boy Printer was big and clunky. In addition, the print quality was, to say the least, questionable. With the games still pixelated, it was very difficult to see anything on the paper that came out of the accessory. Add to that the fact that he needs 6 AA batteries to work and use a Nintendo proprietary paper. It is obvious that this accessory was a sales fiasco. It amazes me that it lasted so long.

07. Konami LaserScope

Here the aberrations begin. O Konami LaserScope it had the whole face of a futuristic accessory straight out of a science fiction movie. It functioned as a very stylish headset, but its main function (in theory) was different.

It was released to replace the traditional zapper pistols, the ones you shoot at targets that are on screen. But in LaserScope the scope is positioned over your right eye. So you had to aim with your head and only then shoot.

But here comes the most bizarre of this product. To shoot, you have to say the word “Fire”. Yes, the Konami LaserScope had voice commands! But, imagine the scene, you playing and all the time shouting “Fire”! If it were in the United States, someone would call the fire department.

06. Sega Activator

The idea of Sega Activator it’s even nice. But for the time, not very functional. It was released for the Mega Drive. It is a sensory control that uses infrared to detect your movements.

And how it worked. You would assemble the pieces on the floor, forming an octagon, and then go into the stuff. When connecting the device to the Mega Drive, in theory it would recognize the player’s movements, which would be reproduced on the screen.

But in practice, it was not so. Each point in the octagon corresponded to a button on the Mega Drive controller. So, if you wanted to jump, you had to “kick” the point corresponding to the kick button. In the video below you can understand better. But the fact is: bizarre and totally useless accessory.

05. Chainsaw Controller

O Chainsaw Controller it’s even recent. It is a Resident Evil 4 game themed controller. The developers had the brilliant idea of ​​turning the traditional joystick into the chainsaw of one of the game’s villains. The result was a huge, un-ergonomic mess.

Visually speaking, he’s quite handsome. And a curiosity is that the bloodstains are different in each control. That is, each Chainsaw Controller is unique. But when we think about functionality, the accessory leaves a lot to be desired.

The buttons are too far apart. And that makes it difficult to play more skillfully. Not to mention that the control weighed a lot. Nowadays the Chainsaw Controller is much more of a collector’s item than a useful gaming accessory. It was released for PlayStation 2 and Game Cube.

04. Baby Controller

If above the developers turned the controller into a chainsaw, here the controller has turned into a baby! Like this!?

In 2010 the game was released for Nintendo Wii Babysitting Mama. It is a nanny simulator. Some simulators are already quite strange, but this one surpassed all limits. In the game you have to take care of a baby by performing various activities, such as changing a diaper or putting him to sleep.

So far so good (not so much). The problem is that to play Babysitting Mama you had to buy an accessory. It’s the kind of Baby Controller. It was a doll with a space in the back for you to attach the Wii Remote.

Then the game asks you to swing the doll from side to side. Or do the diaper changing moves. If this is already unpleasant in real life, imagine in a video game. Check out this gameplay video.

03. Game Boy Pedisedate

I confess that this accessory scared me a little. O Game Boy Pedisedate It’s a kind of helmet/headset compatible with Nintendo’s handheld video game. But his role was sedate the children! That’s right! Sedate! Leave the children unconscious.

O Game Boy Pedisedate Covered Child’s Ears and Nose. In addition to being connected to the Game Boy, the accessory was also connected to a nitrous oxide emitter. This gas is used as an anesthetic in dental offices.

That way, the dentist would be able to do all the procedures without the child kicking in the chair or panicking. Okay, the purpose of the accessory is valid, but it’s still bizarre.

02. Singer Izek Sewing Machine

Here’s another Game Boy accessory! Nintendo really wasn’t afraid to take a risk, huh!? I think the Game Boy is the champion of bizarre accessories! In our second position we have nothing more and nothing less than a Sewing machine! Yea! A sewing machine that you plug into your Game Boy.

It is actually an embroidery machine. You put the specific cartridge in the Game Boy, connect it to the sewing machine and you can program embroidery. The cartridge has 84 different embroidery patterns! And you could even create your own patterns using the geometric shapes available on the cartridge.

It’s obvious that such a cool accessory would be a sales failure!

01. Toshiba Bubble Helmet

Without a doubt the Toshiba Bubble Helmet is the most bizarre accessory on our list. It is a “helmet” that the user wore. On the front was a curved screen on which the images were projected. The curved screen served to give the sensation of speed in the images. The idea was for the accessory to be used in racing games.

Problem is, the “helmet” looked more like a 29-inch tube TV! It was just huge! The look, obviously, was bizarre! And to make matters worse, the accessory weighed 3 kg! Just imagine playing for hours with a 3 kg thing hanging over your head? No conditions.

However, we have to recognize that the idea was a good one. Too bad there was still no technology to develop the idea in a more natural and less bizarre way.