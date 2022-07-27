95% of cases are suspected of transmission during sex

A study carried out by researchers from several countries and published in the scientific journal New England Journal of Medicine, observed that 95% of monkeypox cases were transmitted during sex.

Led by scientists from Queen Mary University of London, the new paper analyzed 528 confirmed infections in 16 countries between April 27 and June 24, 2022.

Credit: CDC95% of monkeypox cases are suspected of transmission during sex

“It is important to emphasize that smallpox is not a sexually transmitted infection in the traditional sense; can be acquired through any type of close physical contact,” said first author John Thornhill in a statement.

“However, our work suggests that the majority of transmissions so far are related to sexual activity – primarily, but not exclusively, among men who have sex with men,” he added.

According to Thornhill, the study increases understanding of the ways the virus spreads and the groups in which it is spreading, which will help in the rapid identification of new cases and prevention strategies.

Credit: Mustafa Kaya/istockMost cases are among men who have sex with men.

Profile of the infected

Overall, 98% of infected people were gay or bisexual men, 75% were white, and 41% had HIV. The average age was 38 years.

The average number of sexual partners in the previous three months was five, and about a third had visited sex venues, such as sex parties or saunas, in the previous month.

While sexual activity is behind most cases, the researchers emphasized in a statement that the virus can be spread through any close physical contact, such as respiratory droplets, and potentially through clothing and other surfaces.

Symptoms

Many of those infected had symptoms not previously associated with monkeypox, including single genital lesions and sores in the mouth or anus.

These are similar to those of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and can lead to misdiagnosis, the authors said.

Other symptoms that preceded the rash were fever (62%), lethargy (41%), muscle pain (31%) and headache (27%); lymphadenopathy (swelling of the lymph nodes) was also common (reported in 56%).

“The clinical results in this case series were reassuring,” the authors wrote.

“Most cases were mild and self-limiting, and there were no deaths. Although 13% of people were admitted to hospital, no serious complications were reported in most people admitted.”

The virus’ DNA was present in the semen of 29 of the 32 people tested, but it remains unclear whether this material is capable of transmission.