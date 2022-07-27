A24 reveals 1st image of Brendan Fraser featured in The Whale

the first image of Brendan Fraser in The Whalenew movie from Darren Aronofsky, brings the star with a somewhat different look. He appears characterized to simulate a person who weighs 200 kilos. Check it out below.

In The Whale, Fraser plays Charlie. In grief after the death of his boyfriend, he turned to food and gained over 200 pounds. Now, he tries to reconcile with his teenage daughter (Sadie Sink), after the two drifted apart over her relationship with another man.

The Whalewhose text is based on the homonymous play by Samuel D. Hunter (who also writes the screenplay), also has Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins in the cast.

There is no information on a release date yet.

