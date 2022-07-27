Activision Blizzard Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass

With the recent news that Xbox has sent all the requested information to the FTC about the big Activision Blizzard deal, we’re starting to get excited at the prospect of the publisher’s titles coming to Xbox Game Pass. Of course, we’ve known for a while that Xbox hopes to bring as many Activision Blizzard games into the library as possible, but now that the deal could be done in the near future, everything is starting to feel real.

When we first found out about the acquisition, Microsoft said the deal should close sometime between July 2022 and June 2023. Naturally, with a merger of this size, many of us expected 2023 to be the most likely timeline. The fact that it could be now this year is making us dizzy with the growth of Xbox Game Pass. So with that in mind, reasons why we’re really excited about Activision Blizzard on Xbox Game Pass, we obviously have some great Blizzard titles on Xbox Game Pass like Overwatch, Diablo and others, but a huge number of their titles are also great. only for PC, mainly because of the way they work with controls and the like.

A big bonus we’ll receive once Activision comes on board is the breadth of developer talent spread across the company’s many studios. Sure, most of them are currently working on Call of Duty in some form, but Xbox might shuffle things around so some of these teams are freed up for other projects.