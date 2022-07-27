Actress reveals rape after “drug in drink” at nightclub

Assuming that she was a victim of sexual violence was not an easy task for the 32-year-old actress and model Aline Campos (ex-Riscado). It took her time and many years of therapy to decide to talk about the rape cases she experienced: one as a teenager and another at age 19.

Actresses Aline Campos and Klara Castanho, respectively. | Disclosure

The courage to speak publicly about the crimes came after the case of actress Klara Castanho, who was raped, became pregnant and voluntarily surrendered the baby generated after the sexual violence suffered. The two are in the film “Férias Trocadas”, directed by Bruno Barreto, which opens at the end of the year, in which Aline plays the role of Klara’s mother.

READ TOO:

Aline Campos says she was drugged and raped more than once

Klara Castanho sues Fontenelle after having exposed pregnancy

Next, Aline’s interview, who raises her voice in the #AgoraVcSabe movement, led by the Liberta Institute, to remove sexual violence against children and adolescents in the country from silence and invisibility.

Klara Castanho case

“Klara (Castanho) and I created a great friendship because of the film. We spent a month together in Colombia, living and recording. Seeing the courage she had to report everything that happened, I felt motivated and inspired to show that this violence is more common than we imagine and that it happens to many women.”

“It happens to people you know. I suffered, my mother also suffered sexual violence. Within our environment it happens to many people. We need to talk about it so that whoever is a victim does not hide, because we need to report it. Only then will the rapists be punished so they don’t do this to other people.”

Actresses Aline Campos and Klara Castanho, respectively. | Disclosure

The importance of talking about it

“I, like many victims, tried to erase what had happened from my mind. Many girls and boys, many women go through sexual violence, rape and don’t report it, they keep quiet like I did. But, you have to talk and I only managed to years of therapy. Initiatives like this one from Instituto Liberta are very important to talk about a problem that is so recurrent. When it happened to me, it was as if I unconsciously wanted to block this bad fact.”

trauma suffered

“But this damages our lives in many ways and even in future relationships. As if life did not move forward because of a sum of traumas suffered. I always say that if you have suffered sexual violence, seek psychological help so that you can free yourself from this guilt, which is never the victim’s.”

“The first time, I was only 17. I was at a party and I think they put some drug in my drink, I believe it was the famous ‘good night, Cinderella’. I just have a few flashes of me in a room in a bed and two. people in the room, two men.”

Drink at the club

“I have flashes of waking up and I don’t know if the other participated too. I remember trying to react and erase it. I was overcome by sleep. Then, when I was on a trip abroad, they put something in my drink again, but my friends protected me and stayed by my side all the time. This time, nothing happened to me. So don’t drink from anyone’s glass, watch your glass at the club and don’t accept drinks from strangers.”

Job offer and sexual abuse

“When I was 19 years old, a man came to me to offer me a job, which would be international. I was always very independent and dreamed of conquering my things and I believed in him. He asked me to go meet him at a mall and I went. because I had asked to wear a skirt and high heels. As it was a public place, I thought it was okay.”

“As it was a dancer’s job, after we talked, he called me to go to his office to show me dancing. And there the abuse happened. He started rubbing my body. I immediately told him to stop and left I ran from there. I got into a taxi and went home crying. I felt really bad, a confusion in my mind and I couldn’t talk about it until after five years of therapy.”

Actress and model Aline Campos (ex-Riscado). | Disclosure

trauma and overcoming

“Without a doubt, all this has affected my life a lot. I didn’t get to stop sexually or take time to relate to other men, but without a doubt I consider that I had a blockage of the image of the male figure. So much so that I always wanted to show myself stronger, saying that I don’t need a man for anything. I think today I can balance my masculine side with the feminine side a little more.”

talk with children

“Unfortunately, when we make something taboo, when we don’t have an open conversation with our children, it leaves them vulnerable. It’s a topic that needs to be talked about everywhere, so that boys and girls know how to respect their bodies, understand about consent and seek help from someone you trust in case someone tries to force something.”

“I have a 12-year-old son. My father and I have a very open dialogue with him. We talk about sex, respect, consent. He needs to be aware and know that he can count on me to talk about any subject. adolescence, I closed myself off and hid from everyone. I never told anyone until then.”

#AgoraVcSabe Movement

The #AgoraVcSabe movement wants to give a voice to adults who were victims of sexual violence in childhood and/or adolescence.

The next virtual march with the victims’ faces takes place on July 28. To participate, you just need to be over 18 years old and record a video on the campaign’s website with the following sentence: “Sexual violence against children and adolescents is a reality. I was a victim and now you know it!”

Famous as presenter Angélica, businesswoman Luiza Brunet and former masterchef Valentina Schulz accepted the institute’s invitation to be ambassadors of the movement. They recorded videos for Folha de S.Paulo in which they talk about their engagement in the cause and how they publicly recognized themselves as victims of abuse.

The cause of Combating Sexual Violence against Children and Adolescents has the support of Instituto Liberta, a partner of the Social+ platform.