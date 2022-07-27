Actress went to therapy to tell that she was raped at 17 – 07/26/2022 – Folha Social+

Acknowledging that she was a victim of sexual violence was not an easy task for actress and model Aline Campos, 32. She needed time and many years of therapy to decide to talk about the rape cases she experienced: one as a teenager and another, at age 19. .

The courage to speak publicly about the crimes came after the case of actress Klara Castanho, who was raped, became pregnant and voluntarily surrendered the baby generated after the sexual violence suffered.

The two are in the film “Férias Trocadas”, directed by Bruno Barreto, which opens at the end of the year, in which Aline plays the role of Klara’s mother.

Next, Aline’s interview, who raises her voice in the #AgoraVcSabe movement, led by the Liberta Institute, to remove sexual violence against children and adolescents in the country from silence and invisibility.

Klara (Castanho) and I created a great friendship because of the film. We spent a month together in Colombia, socializing and recording. Seeing the courage she had to report everything that happened, I felt motivated and inspired to show that this violence is more common than we imagine and that it happens to many women.

It happens to people you know. I suffered, my mother also suffered sexual violence. Within our environment it happens to many people. We need to talk about this so that whoever is a victim does not hide, because we need to report it. Only then will the rapists be punished so that they do not do this to other people.

I, like many victims, tried to erase what had happened from my mind. Many girls and boys, many women go through sexual violence, rape and don’t report it, they shut up like I did.

But it has to be said and I only managed it with the help of years of therapy. Initiatives like this one by Instituto Liberta are very important to talk about a problem that is so recurrent. When it happened to me, it was as if I unconsciously wanted to block out this bad fact.

But, this damages our life in many ways and even in future relationships. As if life didn’t move forward because of a sum of traumas suffered. I always say that if you have suffered sexual violence, seek psychological help so that you can free yourself from this guilt, which is never the victim’s.





The first time, I was just 17 years old. I was at a party and I think they put some drug in my drink, I believe it was the famous ‘good night, Cinderella’. I only have a few flashes of me in a room on a bed and two people in the room, two men.

I have flashes of waking up and I don’t know if the other participated too. I remember trying to react and erase. I was overcome by sleep.

Later, when I was on a trip abroad, they put something in my drink again, but my friends protected me and stayed by my side the whole time. This time, nothing happened to me.

So don’t drink from anyone’s glass, be careful with your glass at the club and don’t accept drinks from strangers.

When I was 19 years old, a man approached me to offer him a job, which would be international. I was always very independent and dreamed of conquering my things and I believed in him. He asked me to meet him at a mall and I did.

I was surprised, as I had asked to wear a skirt and high heels. As it was a public place, I thought it was okay. As it was a dancer job, after we talked, he invited me to go to his office to show me dancing. And there the abuse happened.

He started to run his hand over my body. I immediately told him to stop and ran out of there. I got into a taxi and went home crying. I felt really bad, a mess in my mind, and I wasn’t able to talk about it until after five years of therapy.

Undoubtedly, all this has greatly affected my life. I didn’t get to stop sexually or take a long time to relate to other men, but without a doubt I consider that I had a blockage of the image of the male figure.

So much so that I always wanted to show myself stronger, saying that I don’t need a man for anything. I think today I can balance my masculine side with the feminine side a little more.

Unfortunately, when we make something taboo, when we don’t have an open conversation with our children, it leaves them vulnerable.

It’s a topic that needs to be talked about everywhere, so that boys and girls know how to respect their bodies, understand consent and seek help from someone they trust if someone tries to force something.

I have a 12 year old son. My father and I have a very open dialogue with him. We talk about sex, respect, consent. He needs to be aware and know that he can count on me to talk about any subject.

When I was a victim in my teens, I closed myself off and hid from everyone. I never told anyone until then.

The #AgoraVcSabe movement wants to give voice to adults who were victims of sexual violence in childhood and/or adolescence.

The next virtual march with the victims’ faces takes place on July 28. To participate, you just need to be over 18 years old and record a video on the campaign’s website with the following sentence: “Sexual violence against children and adolescents is a reality. I was a victim and now you know it!”

Famous as presenter Angélica, businesswoman Luiza Brunet and former masterchef Valentina Schulz accepted the institute’s invitation to be ambassadors of the movement. They recorded videos for the TV Folha in which they talk about their commitment to the cause and how they publicly recognized themselves as victims of abuse.

The cause of Combating Sexual Violence against Children and Adolescents has the support of Instituto Liberta, a partner of the Social+ platform.