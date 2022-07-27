Advice pronounces after Anitta’s intimate fake video leaks: ‘criminal action’



07/26/2022 12:16

A pornographic video using the singer’s face anita began to circulate on social networks and after going viral, the singer’s advice decided to comment on the matter. Bruno Sartori, the singer’s advisor, said that it was a montage and regretted the criminal video.

‘Guys, there is a pornographic video circulating that uses deepfake to insert @Anitta’s face in the place of another woman, and we know very well why. Probably the first content of its kind to gain repercussion and that was created with the intention of deceiving and harm’wrote Bruno, on his Twitter.

‘To the criminal’

Still sought by Gshow, the advisor regretted the criminal action and reinforced, once again, that it is not about Anitta in the video, but a montage.

‘It is not Anitta, but a criminal action that uses digital resources to deceive the public, inserting a person’s face into another. In this case, very poorly done, by the way’, stated.

As the video circulates, Anitta is going through a period away from the stage and recovering from her endometriosis surgery. The singer assumed that recovery is not being an easy process and wanted all women to have quick access to the diagnosis of gynecological disease.

