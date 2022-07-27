After denouncing delegate, Deolane Bezerra vents: ‘I pay all my taxes’



After denouncing the conduct of the delegate responsible in the case of the search and seizure of his propertyDeolane Bezerra returned to social networks, in the early hours of this Tuesday (26), to vent about the “persecution” that she believes she is suffering from authority.

“The worst thing in the world is to be wronged! I swear I’d like to understand! You’ve been working since you were 12 years old, studying for long years, spending sleepless nights trying to be a

better person and give his family a dignified life and yet people doubt his integrity on a daily basis. I pay all my taxes!” she began.





Then MC Kevin’s widow said that she suffers from seeing so much injustice around her, but that she will continue with her head held high. “Am I going to go through all this? I’m going to… Up front I know that this will only be a process I faced to achieve the purpose! But it hurts, you see, it hurts every day to have to prove that everything we have is the result of the sweat of our work! For all my fans I left a message from the heavens… ‘THE GLORY OF THE SECOND HOUSE WILL BE BIGGER THAN THE FIRST'”, he added.

See the publication:



