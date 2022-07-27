After reducing gasoline prices, Petrobras prepares to reduce diesel prices

Even in Brazilian refineries, the value of diesel is 3% above the international price, and can be reduced to R$ 0.14 per liter.

On the 20th, Petrobras reduced the value of gasoline by 4.9%, which increased expectations for a reduction in the value of diesel oil as well.

Currently, in Brazil, diesel is sold up to 3% higher than in the foreign market. Before the announcement of the reduction, gasoline in refineries was found to be 8% more expensive than abroad, reaching R$ 0.30 per liter.

The reduction was due to two main situations, one of them being the government tax reduction policy, implemented recently, and the maintenance of a high level exchange rate, which caused an increase in diesel and gasoline prices internationally.

According to the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers, ABICOM, the book of gasoline sold R$0.20 cheaper caused a lag in the domestic market in relation to trade in Mexico, used as a reference for negotiations in Brazil.

The association’s president, Sérgio Araújo, says that, due to the fall in values ​​in the international market, it became possible to reduce it also in Brazil, which is a readjustment, from a technical point of view, that really “makes sense”.

Petrobras, through a note, states that this reduction of R$ 0.20 in Petrobras gasoline prices followed the evolution of international reference prices, stabilizing at a lower level for the product in question, according to the values practiced and seeking balance with the global market, however, without passing on to the internal values ​​the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate.

The comparison of the Import Parity Price, the PPI, of gasoline and diesel with the domestic values, calculated by the association, shows an average lag for gasoline, remaining at 0% and diesel at 3%. Thus demonstrating that gasoline reached its objective, eliminating the difference in price with respect to that practiced internationally. Diesel reduced positively, and was reducing even more throughout the week, reaching 2% last Thursday and Friday.

The association states that the calculations are based on the values ​​for gasoline, diesel, exchange, Renewable Volume Obligation and maritime freight, with market closing the day before.

Reduction in the price of diesel

With the stabilization of the value of gasoline in the international market, which contributed to reduce the value in the Brazilian market, the reduction in the value of diesel has not yet occurred, due to volatility.

The association’s president says that diesel is still going through the negotiation process in Brazilian refineries with a value of 3% above the international value, allowing a reduction in Brazilian refineries of R$ 0.14 per liter.

Petrobras, according to Sérgio Araújo, must still wait for a greater stabilization of the international market, which should occur until the middle of next week, before defining a reduction. The possibility, currently, of a reduction in the value of diesel sold in Brazil is real, but it is necessary to be careful.

The company cannot anticipate and then end up returning to the old value. There are still many decisions to be made, mainly in terms of Russia’s gas supply to Europe.

Even without confirmation, Petrobras did not deny the reduction in the value of diesel, on the contrary, it made it clear that each oil-derived product has its own market and dynamics, always in accordance with world supply and demand. With this, the market continues to be monitored by Petrobras, which, due to the competition, will not anticipate the decision on maintenance and readjustment of values.

Writing – Brazil of the Excerpt