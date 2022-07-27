Against Atlético-GO, Corinthians can achieve unprecedented feat away from home with Vítor Pereira

The quest for the fourth title of the Brazil’s Cup continues to the Corinthians this Wednesday (27), when the alvinegro club measures forces with Atlético-GO, at Antônio Accioly, at 21:30. Timão seeks to pay back last year and aims for an unprecedented feat with Vítor Pereira.

If the team coached by Jorginho in Goiânia wins, Corinthians will reach their second consecutive victory away from home, something that has not yet happened with the Portuguese coach during his time at Parque São Jorge.

The last time Timão won two consecutive games away from the Neo Química Arena was in Paulistão this season, when the team coached by Sylvinho overcame Santo André 1-0 at the Bruno José Daniel stadium, and later triumphed 3-2 over Ituano, at Novelli Júnior stadium, with interim Fernando Lazaro.

Between the matches against Ramalhão and Galo de Itu, Corinthians was defeated at home by Santos, in the game that caused the dismissal of coach Sylvinho.

The team’s performance with Vítor Pereira away from Itaquera was not the best at the beginning, with four defeats and only one victory in the first five games of the Portuguese coach without being home.

In the Copa do Brasil, Timão has not yet won as a visitor, having drawn 1-1 with Portuguesa-RJ, at the Café stadium, and lost 1-0 to Santos, in Vila Belmiro.

However, Corinthians has been acquiring consistency away from home. The Parque São Jorge club ended the first round of the Brasileirão as the fourth best visitor, with four wins, two draws and four defeats, with a 46.6% success rate.

Corinthians is also looking for a rematch against the Goiás club. Last year, the teams crossed paths in the third phase of the competition and lived through very different moments. Back then, they played a three-game series in the span of two weeks.

In addition to the matches for the Copa do Brasil, they also faced each other in the first round of the Brasileirão. The first two games – one for the Brazilian and the first leg of the Cup – also coincided with the initial commitments of Timão under the command of then coach Sylvinho, who was fired earlier this year.

Both matches took place at Neo Química Arena, home of Corinthians, and ended with Atlético triumphs: 1-0 for the Brazilian Championship, and 2-0 for the Copa do Brasil. The return clash for the knockout ended in a 0-0 tie at the Antônio Accioly stadium.

The Dragon is often an annoying opponent for the Timon. In the last 10 matches between the teams, counting all competitions, Atlético-GO was the winner on three occasions. Four games ended in a draw and Corinthians won the other three.

In the last meeting between the teams, Mantuan scored the goal that sealed the Corinthians triumph at Antônio Accioly, for the Brasileirão.