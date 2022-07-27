Airline misses its own name on the in-flight menu and becomes a joke





A typo in the menu of United Airlines’ Polaris business class, recently distributed to passengers, did not go unnoticed and reverberated on the internet. On the menu, the company’s name was spelled incorrectly, giving another meaning to a phrase, a fact that became the target of jokes due to a supposed irony.

As usual, in recent years, the food service of airlines around the world is the subject of complaints from many passengers on long-haul flights, who complain from the size of the portions to the quality of what is served. In this sense, the American airline gave these people ammunition with the error on the menu.

In the printed text, United, appeared spelled as “Untied“, which can be translated as untied, in Portuguese, but can also be used in the sense of “disconnected”, “inattentive”.

Menu with typo in the name of the airline was distributed on a United flight from London to Los Angeles. IMAGE: MATTHEW KLINT/Live and let’s fly





Along with sharing the menu, on the social network Reddit, the passenger explained that it was not the official menu, but an improvised way by someone from the company to help flight attendants not have to verbally repeat that there were up to four meal options for each passenger. . The lack of review, however, compromised what could only be seen as a gesture of goodwill.

As far as is known, the problem was observed on only one flight of the company, between London, in the United Kingdom, and Los Angeles, in the United States. However, United has already informed that official printed menus will be used again on all flights, a measure that has been postponed in some markets, but is still planned. See above and find the error.



