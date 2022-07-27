Alexandre de Moraes extends temporary imprisonment of Ivan Papo Reto – Politics

Ivan Papo Reto was arrested by the Federal Police last Friday (7/22) in Belo Horizonte after threatening the life of former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), political allies of the PT candidate and ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). (photo: Reproduction/YouTube) Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), extended the temporary imprisonment of Ivan Rejane Fonte Boa Pinto. The decision, taken this Tuesday (7/26), increases the prison time for another five days, starting tomorrow, in order to guarantee the continuity of the investigations.

“Ivan Papo Reto”, as he is known, was arrested by the Federal Police, last Friday (22/7), in Belo Horizonte, for threatening the life of former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), political allies of the candidate of the PT and ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The arrest was ordered by Alexandre de Moraes at the request of the Federal Police (PF).

At the age of 46, Ivan presents himself on social media as a personal trainer, coach and therapist. He also owns a drug addiction treatment center in BH.

During preliminary investigations, the PF identified that Ivan used instant messaging applications to gather supporters “in order to ‘hunt’ and carry out violent actions directed at members of political parties on the left of the ideological spectrum.”

On Saturday (7/23), Ivan Papo Reto underwent a custody hearing and the Court decided to keep the prison. Subsequently, the PF asked the STF for an extension – which was granted – considering that there is still material to continue the investigations. Yesterday (7/25), the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) also expressed itself positively for the extension of the prison.