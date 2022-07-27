Alphabet, owner of Google (GOGL34), earns $16 billion in the second quarter, below expectations

Yadunandan Singh 5 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Alphabet, owner of Google (GOGL34), earns $16 billion in the second quarter, below expectations 0 Views

Alphabet, which owns Google (GOGL34), reported net income of US$16.002 billion in the second quarter of this year (2Q22), 13.62% lower than reported a year earlier of US$18.525 billion. However, the company’s shares rose 2.66% to $108.24 on Nasdaq’s premarket after the result.

Earnings per share came in at $1.21, below what analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were projecting at $1.28.

According to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, performance was driven by Search and Cloud. “The investments we’ve made over the years in artificial intelligence and computing are helping make our services particularly valuable to consumers and highly effective for businesses of all sizes. As we increase our focus, we will continue to invest responsibly for the long term in deep computer science.”

Revenue totaled US$69.69 billion in 2Q22, up 12.61% year-on-year but lower than the Refinitiv consensus of US$69.9 billion. A year earlier, revenue had totaled US$ 61.88 billion.

Google’s ad business accounted for 81% of quarterly revenue, with sales of $56.29 billion, slightly below the median estimate of $56.67 billion.

YouTube advertising revenue reached US$7.34 billion against the US$7.52 billion expected by StreetAccount.

Meanwhile, Google Cloud revenue totaled $6.28 billion compared to $6.41 billion projected by StreetAccount.

Traffic acquisition costs (TAC) were $12.21 billion versus StreetAccount estimates of $12.41 billion expected.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Smiles has tickets with up to 30% discount and sections in Europe starting at 3,500 miles plus taxes

As part of its Orange Week promotions, Smiles today launched a series of promotional …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved