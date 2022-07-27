American retail scares and Ibovespa loses 100 thousand points; dollar falls with inflation below expectations

As uncertainties about the reality of the US economy accumulate, the eve of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision tends to be even more tense than they would be at a time of greater stability.

Tomorrow, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise the US interest rate by 0.75 percentage point, repeating the dose of the last meeting, and be clearer about the chances of a recession actually becoming a reality. Today, however, swing season has almost served as a spoiler unwanted.

Walmart has revised its projections for the second quarter and full-year 2023, citing soaring food and fuel prices as a catalyst for changing customer behavior.

With confirmation that the retail sector should feel the first effects of the slowdown, the New York stock exchanges had a strong day of fall – the Nasdaq, the biggest affected, retreated 1.87%.

Despite the preview of Brazilian inflation having shown a rise lower than expected, the local retail sector felt the “Walmart effect” and saw its main names increase the strong losses of the year. Not even a new high in commodities could prevent the Ibovespa from giving in to the movement.

The main index of the Brazilian stock market fell by 0.50%, to 99,771 points, largely due to the deceleration of Petrobras shares (PETR4). In exchange, despite the instability, the spot dollar dropped 0.38%, to R$ 5.3492, following the relief in the interest rate market.

Inflation takes your foot off the accelerator

This morning, the IBGE released the IPCA-15 for July, considered a preview of official inflation. The index rose 0.13% in the first half of the month, below the median of projections of 0.16% and within the range of estimates.

The indicator accumulates a high of 5.79% in 2022 and advances 11.39% in 12 months, a lower-than-expected progression of 11.41% for the period, according to Broadcast projections. In June, the reading had been 0.69% on a monthly basis and 12.04% on an annual basis.

The positive surprise with the evolution of inflation actually boosted assets in the morning. Although the mood did not persist on the stock market, the exchange rate and interest rate market adjusted to the numbers better than expected. Check the performance of the main DI contracts:

CODE NAME ULT FEC DI1F23 DI Jan/23 13.90% 13.83% DI1F25 DI Jan/25 13.21% 13.04% DI1F26 DI Jan/26 13.11% 12.94% DI1F27 DI Jan/27 13.13% 12.96%

Ibovespa up and down

Despite Petrobras (PETR4) having decelerated gains after oil reversed the sign and started to fall, the company still figured among the highest highs of the day. JBS (JBSS3) advanced with good prospects for the balance of the second quarter. Check out the biggest highlights of the day:

CODE NAME ULT VAR JBSS3 JBS ON BRL 32.60 3.10% PETR3 Petrobras ON BRL 33.79 1.44% ENBR3 Energias do Brasil ON BRL 21.94 1.15% POSI3 Positive Technology ON BRL 6.42 1.10% FLRY3 Fleury ON BRL 15.16 1.07%

With the fiasco of Walmart’s new projections, retailers also felt the weight of the future here in Brazil, even with the preview of inflation showing a slower acceleration than expected by the market.

The health sector also had a session of losses, driven by Qualicorp’s shares (QUAL3). The company had its shares downgraded by Citi analysts, a move that triggered a process of repricing in other names in the sector.

Also check out the biggest drops of the day: