an evolution rather than a revolution; check analysis

In the last console generation switch, when we went from Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 for the Playstation 4 and Xbox One, the result was not so good, with the codemastersofficial game developer formula 1, removing some functions. The company learned from mistakes and F1 2022 maintains the level of previous games and is still a good choice for fans of the category, even if it slips in some points.

Available to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, F1 2022 is an evolution over the previous game, bringing changes applied to this year’s season – well, only in part. We have the sprint format races, updates to the circuits in Barcelona, ​​Yas Marina and Albert Park, plus the addition of the new race in Miami. What was left out for good reason was the negative effect of the rule changes, which led to the infamous porpoising.

The basic form, which Codemasters has constantly perfected since taking over the franchise in 2009, remains good. It’s an accessible game for everyone, with dozens of options for those who don’t have much experience (or patience) for a racing game closer to a simulation, such as traction control, ABS brakes, braking assistant and the like. It’s still a technical game when it wants to. You will only get the most out of the car by turning off all assists and it requires very fine control of acceleration and braking.

For those who are old monkeys and often play games, the company has brought in a more refined and adaptive Artificial Intelligence, adjusting the pace of the other cars on the track to ensure that the race is more competitive. In fact, in this year’s game, I had some more exciting matches and I hardly opened up much distance on the rest of the pack, unless I lowered the difficulty too much. It is normal to see opponents risk overtaking or defending their positions. And they also make more mistakes, from locking the wheels when braking to collisions. The most demanding and with well-equipped PCs will be able to take the game to another level. F1 22 finally brings support for VR (Valve Index, Oculus Quest 2 + Link Cable, Oculus Rift S, HTC Vive, HTC Vive Cosmos).

Even without porpoising, changes in physics can be felt. The car is heavier, especially in low-speed corners and you can feel the car moving over the curbs. On the other hand, the change in aerodynamics appears at higher speeds, encouraging the player to be more courageous in medium and high speed corners, using maximum downforce. The response to commands remains incredible, even using a controller instead of a steering wheel.

Career mode has not had any major changes. We can start right on one of the teams; create our own team; or spend time in F2. F2 is still a bit of a missing point in the game, especially now that it doesn’t have the previous game’s story mode (more on that later). It could better serve as a tutorial for newbies, teaching them how to prepare the car and such.

The My Team option has been updated and brings even more customization options. To give players more choices, it now offers three starting points where you start with a small, medium or large budget. Challenges that appeared between races were exchanged for Pirelli Hot Laps. In it, instead of driving classic cars, we get into a Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz or Aston Martin sports car to complete some tests, including drift competitions. The variety is interesting, but the behavior of the cars lacks a little compared to other games.

Another very welcome change is in training. We still have goals to complete, like getting to the right race pace or taking care of the tyres. However, they change every weekend and the way they count the required points has changed. It’s more accessible and less monotonous after doing a few full seasons.

Graphically, F1 22 is at the expected level. It runs fine on last-gen consoles, although it has an odd drop in frames per second when using the flashback function. On PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, it offers native 4K resolution, and ray tracing, although it is necessary to reduce the frame rate to 30 fps with this option active. It’s better than last year, with better reflexes. However, like in F1 21, we can only use this in replays and other moments outside of racing. It is only possible to use ray tracing during PC races, but with a drop in performance.

Its big mistake is in the withdrawal of the previous year’s story mode, the braking point. Some people didn’t like it very much and Codemasters took a break. Nothing wrong with that. The problem is what we get instead, with the F1 Life mode. Basically, we can customize our own space in the game, displaying the sports we buy, as well as changing the clothes and accessories of the drivers. This is where Electronic Arts, which has owned Codemasters since 2021, pushes a microtransaction system. To buy the clothes, it is necessary to collect the specific currency for this, but of course we can get more with real money. At least it’s something completely forgettable and it won’t affect you in any way – I completely forgot about the mode after buying all the cars.

At the end of the day, F1 22 still offers the ultimate experience for anyone who appreciates the top category of motorsport. For those who are already a year late or are about to join the franchise, it is a game that has maintained its level and that easily justifies the price. If you already own the F1 21, it still looks different enough to be worth the purchase, which is good for a franchise that has to deal with repeating the same circuits and basic formula every year. It’s also a nice goodbye to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which leaves a pleasant enough feeling to look forward to F1 23.

