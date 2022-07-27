Ana Maria Braga is unmasked by her daughter who opens up the relationship

Ana Maria Braga once again left netizens with their jaws dropped. This is because the presenter of the More you gives Globe his name was once again involved in a great controversy. Anyone who follows the Brazilian television veteran knows that she always makes a point of saying everything she thinks, but this time, the artist ended up drawing attention after her daughter, Mariana Maffei, spoke about the blonde.

Living a completely different and distant life from her mother, the heiress of the communicator surprised her admirers by demonstrating in a publication that it is not necessary to be together all the time to feel and share maternal love.

In the photo posted by the yoga teacher, Ana Maria Braga holds her grandson Varuna. In the caption, Mariana shows that she knows that some followers are probably there just because of her mother. However, the heiress of the Globo presenter is keen to point out that this is the last place they will find this kind of thing.

“A lot of new people here who certainly arrived because of Ana. Because they saw that it will not be here that they will see many pictures of her. When we’re together, the last thing I do is take pictures, as that’s something Ana already does a lot. I prefer to keep our moments in the memory of the soul; this one is eternal. But sometimes the moment does ask for a material record. May they be few and good!”, wrote the daughter of the Globo contractor, in the caption of the post.

“How lucky to be able to see a child on the lap of the most special grandmother in the world. I love you infinite”, concluded Mariana Maffei declaring herself to Ana Maria Braga.