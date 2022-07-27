Ana returns, cuts journalist and collapses at Globo: Audiências 07/25

See now the main audiences of Monday 25/07/2022

After passing exact 20 days off air, last Monday (25th)Ana Paula Araújo finally returned to bench of Good morning Brazil, and already gave something to talk about for an unusual moment with Carol Barcellos, Globe journalist.

The girl was about to end the sports bulletin when Ana Paula Araújo got excited and interrupted her a few times. “Look here,” said the anchor. “Fluminense moved up to third…”, said Carol Barcellos, before being cut again by the anchor: “Coladinho do second”, attested to the journalist.

With the new interruption, Carol couldn’t hide it and denounced her colleague’s excitement: “Ana Paula [Araújo] it’s too much here huh, I’m almost passing the ball here”pinned the presenter.

In the midst of the climate and back to the bench, Ana Paula Araújo ended up falling apart in the Ibope numbers and embittered us 7.7 on average, with Bom Dia Brasil having scored 8.3 with her replacement the week before.

despite thatshe followed the leader over Record, that hit 3.6 with Fala Brasilthere, and from SBT, which scored 3.2 in First Impact and stayed in the lantern.

See now the main TV audience indices, according to TV Pop data

GLOBE / AVERAGE DAY / CONSOLIDATED / IBOPE / AUDIENCES (07:00/00:00) 14.7 good morning SP 7.5 Good morning Brazil 7.7 Meeting with Patricia Poet 5.9 More you 6.2 SP1 9.6 Globe Sports 11.0 Newspaper Today 11.4 The Carnation and the Rose 15.8 Afternoon Session: No Reservations 13.6 Worth Watching Again: The Favorite 16.3 Beyond the Illusion 22.2 SP2 23.1 face and courage 23.0 National Journal 25.1 wetland 29.8 Hot Screen: Earthquake 17.6 Globo newspaper 9.1 Conversation with Bial 5.4 Face and Courage (replay) 3.9 Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola 3.6 hour 1 4.6 RECORD / AVERAGE DAY / CONSOLIDATED / IBOPE / HEARINGS (07:00/00:00) 5.2 General Balance Sheet 2.0 Record 24h newspaper 2.2 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 3.3 Speak Brazil 3.6 Nowadays 3.4 General Balance Sheet SP 6.2 Flames of Life 4.0 Record 24h newspaper 4.2 Alert City 7.1 Record 24h newspaper 4.3 City Alert SP 8.1 Record Journal 7.8 All the Girls in Me 4.7 Love Without Equal 3.4 Record Island 2 4.0 District 21 2.7 Record 24h newspaper 2.2 between the lines 1.1 Universal Church 0.5 SBT / AVERAGE DAY / CONSOLIDATED / IBOPE / HEARINGS (07:00/00:00) 4.5 First Impact 2.4 First Impact 2nd Edition 3.2 Carousel 3.5 Emerald 4.3 Family cases 3.1 gossiping 2.9 Beware of the Angel 5.5 the soulless 5.9 SBT Brazil 6.5 Poliana Moça 7.6 Angel’s face 7.3 Mouse Program 5.8 Arena SBT 3.2 The Night 2.8 Operation Mosque 2.2 Who hasn’t seen it will see: Goliath School and My Brother-in-Law 1.6 The Best of Connection Reporter 1.4 SBT Brazil 2nd Edition 1.7