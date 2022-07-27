Ana returns, cuts journalist and collapses at Globo: Audiências 07/25

See now the main audiences of Monday 25/07/2022

After passing exact 20 days off air, last Monday (25th)Ana Paula Araújo finally returned to bench of Good morning Brazil, and already gave something to talk about for an unusual moment with Carol Barcellos, Globe journalist.

The girl was about to end the sports bulletin when Ana Paula Araújo got excited and interrupted her a few times. “Look here,” said the anchor. “Fluminense moved up to third…”, said Carol Barcellos, before being cut again by the anchor: “Coladinho do second”, attested to the journalist.

With the new interruption, Carol couldn’t hide it and denounced her colleague’s excitement: “Ana Paula [Araújo] it’s too much here huh, I’m almost passing the ball here”pinned the presenter.

In the midst of the climate and back to the bench, Ana Paula Araújo ended up falling apart in the Ibope numbers and embittered us 7.7 on average, with Bom Dia Brasil having scored 8.3 with her replacement the week before.

despite thatshe followed the leader over Record, that hit 3.6 with Fala Brasilthere, and from SBT, which scored 3.2 in First Impact and stayed in the lantern.

Even at low, Pantanal is the most watched product on Brazilian TV and Globo's ibope turbine with Tenório (Murilo Benício) cornering Zuleica (Aline Borges) (Photo: Reproduction / Globo)

Even at low, Pantanal is the most watched product on Brazilian TV and Globo’s ibope turbine; see partial

Sonia Abrão in Programa do Ratinho, from SBT, and Fátima Bernardes in Roda Viva, from Cultura - Photo: Reproduction

On a historic night, Sonia Abrão boosts Ratinho’s audience and clashes with Fátima Bernardes in Cultura; Look

Pantanal starts week with explosive Ibope and Fátima makes a 'miracle' on TV Cultura, leaving competition in a spurt; see numbers (Photo: Reproduction / Globo / TV Cultura)

Pantanal starts week with explosive Ibope and Fátima makes a ‘miracle’ on TV Cultura, leaving competition in a spurt; Look

See now the main TV audience indices, according to TV Pop data

GLOBE / AVERAGE DAY / CONSOLIDATED / IBOPE / AUDIENCES (07:00/00:00)14.7
good morning SP7.5
Good morning Brazil7.7
Meeting with Patricia Poet5.9
More you6.2
SP19.6
Globe Sports11.0
Newspaper Today11.4
The Carnation and the Rose15.8
Afternoon Session: No Reservations13.6
Worth Watching Again: The Favorite16.3
Beyond the Illusion22.2
SP223.1
face and courage23.0
National Journal25.1
wetland29.8
Hot Screen: Earthquake17.6
Globo newspaper9.1
Conversation with Bial5.4
Face and Courage (replay)3.9
Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola3.6
hour 14.6
RECORD / AVERAGE DAY / CONSOLIDATED / IBOPE / HEARINGS (07:00/00:00)5.2
General Balance Sheet2.0
Record 24h newspaper2.2
General Balance Sheet Manhã SP3.3
Speak Brazil3.6
Nowadays3.4
General Balance Sheet SP6.2
Flames of Life4.0
Record 24h newspaper4.2
Alert City7.1
Record 24h newspaper4.3
City Alert SP8.1
Record Journal7.8
All the Girls in Me4.7
Love Without Equal3.4
Record Island 24.0
District 212.7
Record 24h newspaper2.2
between the lines1.1
Universal Church0.5
SBT / AVERAGE DAY / CONSOLIDATED / IBOPE / HEARINGS (07:00/00:00)4.5
First Impact2.4
First Impact 2nd Edition3.2
Carousel3.5
Emerald4.3
Family cases3.1
gossiping2.9
Beware of the Angel5.5
the soulless5.9
SBT Brazil6.5
Poliana Moça7.6
Angel’s face7.3
Mouse Program5.8
Arena SBT3.2
The Night2.8
Operation Mosque2.2
Who hasn’t seen it will see: Goliath School and My Brother-in-Law1.6
The Best of Connection Reporter1.4
SBT Brazil 2nd Edition1.7

