Anita warns Jessica in ‘Cara e Coragem’: ‘Clarice’s death involves hardcore people’ | come around

27 Jul Wednesday

Anita tells Jessica that she knew Clarice. Pat argues with the women of the group and tries to defend Gustavo. Rico asks Pat not to prevent the women’s demonstration against his father scheduled for the opening day of the Teca exhibition. Rosa and the other women in the group mobilize at the door of the art gallery. Alfredo is released from the hospital and questions Joca about Pat’s absence. Rebeca gets emotional when she sees Danilo having fun with Chiquinho. Martha overhears Leonardo arguing with Regina about their engagement and demands an explanation from her son. The demonstration spirals out of control, and Pat helps Andréa run away from people who recognize the actress. Gustavo and Teca leave the gallery to boos and protests, and Rico assures Rosa that he will help her. Moa and Ítalo help Andréa and Pat. The stuntwoman confesses that they had been monitoring the meetings since day one.

