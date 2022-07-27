Anita warns Jessica in ‘Cara e Coragem’: ‘Clarice’s death involves hardcore people’ | come around

As if she discovered that it was Anita (Taís Araujo) who was on Avenida Brasil on the night of Clarice’s (Taís Araujo) death, Duarte’s friend (Kiko Mascarenhas) learns that Anita and Clarice knew each other and that, sometimes, , the massage therapist pretended to be the businesswoman.
“It started as a joke, but then Clarice started asking me to go to places as if I were her”, reveals Anita.
Summary of 'Cara e Courage': Chapters from July 25th to 30th
And there’s more, in addition to telling Jessica the whole story, Clarice’s doppelganger warns: the story involves dangerous people and can spill over to both of them.
“Jessica, listen to me carefully. I decided to tell you that I was there, on Avenida Brasil, changing a tire, so you would stop pressuring me. To stop going after things that… Things that can be dangerous.”
“I know enough to understand that Clarice’s death involves hardcore people. So stop messing with it, Jessica.”
“This story has to be forgotten, in the past. For my sake and for yours. Do you understand?”
Will Jessica comply with Anita’s request or will the discovery come to light?
The scenes will air in this Wednesday’s chapter, 7/27, of Cara e Courage.
27 Jul
Wednesday
Anita tells Jessica that she knew Clarice. Pat argues with the women of the group and tries to defend Gustavo. Rico asks Pat not to prevent the women’s demonstration against his father scheduled for the opening day of the Teca exhibition. Rosa and the other women in the group mobilize at the door of the art gallery. Alfredo is released from the hospital and questions Joca about Pat’s absence. Rebeca gets emotional when she sees Danilo having fun with Chiquinho. Martha overhears Leonardo arguing with Regina about their engagement and demands an explanation from her son. The demonstration spirals out of control, and Pat helps Andréa run away from people who recognize the actress. Gustavo and Teca leave the gallery to boos and protests, and Rico assures Rosa that he will help her. Moa and Ítalo help Andréa and Pat. The stuntwoman confesses that they had been monitoring the meetings since day one.
