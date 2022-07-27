Anitta is the first Brazilian solo to be nominated for the VMAs

posted on 07/26/2022 14:11
(credit: Publicity material)
For the first time, Anitta was included in the list of nominees for the Video Music Awards (VMA). The nominations were announced this Tuesday (26/07). MTV released the list with the names of all the nominees for the VMA categories, which takes place on August 28, in New Jersey (United States) and Anitta is among the highlights.
This is Anitta’s debut as a nominee at the awards, which honor the big names in the music industry. The singer was nominated in the Best Latin Music Video category, thus becoming the first Brazilian solo artist to compose the list of nominees.
“For the first time in history a Brazilian artist was nominated for the VMAs”, wrote Anitta on her Twitter account. “First time, First time, first time…. collecting first times”. celebrated the singer.
First time, First time, first time…. collecting first times. #HumilityDiscipline
— Anita (@Anita) July 26, 2022
Other highlights of the night include Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar and Jack Harlow, with seven nominations each. Doja Cat, in turn, is the female artist who stood out the most, competing in six categories.
Check out the full list of nominees:
VIDEO CLIP OF THE YEAR
woman – Doja Cat
Way 2 Sexy – Drake, Future and Young Thug
Shivers– Ed Sheeran
As It Was – Harry Styles
Industry Baby – Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
Brutal– Olivia Rodrigo
All Too Well (10 Min Watch)– Taylor Swift
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
bad bunny
Drake
Ed Sherran
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
SONG OF THE YEAR
Easy On Me – Adele
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
woman– DojaCat
Cold Heart (Remix) – Elton John and Dua Lipa
STAY – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
About Damn Time – Lizzo
NEW ARTIST
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
gayle
Latto
Måneskin
seventeen
BEST COLLABORATION
Way 2 Sexy – Drake, Future and Young Thug
Cold Heart (Remix) – Elton John and Dua Lipa
STAY – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
Industry Baby– Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
One Right Now – Post Malone and The Weeknd
LA FAME– Rosalia and The Weeknd
BEST POP SONG
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
woman – Doja Cat
Shivers– Ed Sheeran
As It Was – Harry Styles
About Damn Time – Lizzo
traitor – Olivia Rodrigo
BEST LATIN SONG
To involve – Anita
Auntie Asked Me – Bad Bunny
MAMIII – Karol G x Becky G
REMIX– Daddy Yankee
Peppers – Farruko
In Da Getto – J Balvin and Skrillex
BEST HIP HOP SONG
From The D 2 The LBC – Eminem and Snoop Dogg
WAIT FOR U – Future, Drake and Tems
N95 – Kendrick Lamar
Big Energy – Latto
Do We Have A Problem? – Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby
diet coke – Pusha T
BEST ROCK SONG
Love Dies Young – Foofighters
Taking Me Back – Jack White
Won’t Stand Down – Museum
Black Summer– Red Hot Chili Peppers
Planet Zero – Shinedown
So Called Life – Three Days Grace
BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG
Love It When You Hate Me – Avril Lavigne and Blackbear
enemy – Imagine Dragons and JID
emo girl– Machine Gun Kelly and Willow
I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE– Maneskin
Long live Las Vengeance – Panic At The Disco
GROW – Willow, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker
BEST R&B SONG
City of Gods (Part II)– Alicia Keys
Have Mercy– Chloe Bailey
For Anyone – HER
wild side– Normani and Cardi B
No Love (Extended Version) – Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B
Out Of Time– The Weeknd
BEST K-POP SONG
Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) – BTS
LOCO – ITZY
LALISA – LISA
HOT – SEVENTEEN
MANIAC – Stray Kids
The Feels – TWICE
VIDEO FOR GOOD
The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar
P*SSY– Latto
About Damn Time – Lizzo
This Hell– Rina Sawayama
Filas de joie– Stromae
BETTER PERFORMANCE IN THE METAVERSE
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Charlie Xcx
Justin bieber
Twenty One Pilots
BEST VIDEO IN LONG FORMAT
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Billie Eilish
Studio 666– Foo Fighters
Star Crossed – Kacey Musgraves
MADAME X– Madonna
driving home 2 u – Olivia Rodrigo
All Too Well (10 Min Watch)– Taylor Swift
BEST EDITION
family ties – Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar
Get Into It (Yuh) – Doja Cat
brutal – Olivia Rodrigo
SAOKO – Rosalia
All Too Well (10 Minute View) – Taylor Swift
Take My Breath – The Weeknd
BEST PHOTOGRAPHY
bam bam – Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran
family ties– Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar
As It Was – Harry Styles
N95 – Kendrick Lamar
wild side – Normani and Cardi B
All Too Well (10 Minute View) – Taylor Swift
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Permission To Dance– BTS
woman – Doja Cat
Tears In The Club – FKA twigs and The Weeknd
As It Was– Harry Styles
INDUSTRY BABY– Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
wild side – Normani and Cardi B
BETTER DIRECTION
Happier Than Ever– Billie Eilish
As It Was – Harry Styles
family ties – Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar
All Too Well (10 Min Watch) – Taylor Swift
INDUSTRY BABY -Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
Shivers– Ed Sheeran
BETTER VISUAL EFFECTS
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
My Universe– Coldplay and BTS
The Heart Part 5– Kendrick Lamar
INDUSTRY BABY – Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
STAY – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
sweetest pie– Megan Thee Stallion and DUA LIPA
BEST ART DIRECTION
Oh meu deus – Adele
Get Into It (Yuh)– DojaCat
Way 2 Sexy– Drake, Future and YoungThug
simple times– Kacey Musgraves
INDUSTRY BABY– Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
sweetest pie -Megan The Stallion and Dua Lipa