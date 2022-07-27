Anitta is the first Brazilian solo to be nominated for the VMAs

posted on 07/26/2022 14:11



For the first time, Anitta was included in the list of nominees for the Video Music Awards (VMA). The nominations were announced this Tuesday (26/07). MTV released the list with the names of all the nominees for the VMA categories, which takes place on August 28, in New Jersey (United States) and Anitta is among the highlights.

This is Anitta’s debut as a nominee at the awards, which honor the big names in the music industry. The singer was nominated in the Best Latin Music Video category, thus becoming the first Brazilian solo artist to compose the list of nominees.

“For the first time in history a Brazilian artist was nominated for the VMAs”, wrote Anitta on her Twitter account. “First time, First time, first time…. collecting first times”. celebrated the singer.

First time, First time, first time…. collecting first times. #HumilityDiscipline — Anita (@Anita) July 26, 2022

Other highlights of the night include Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar and Jack Harlow, with seven nominations each. Doja Cat, in turn, is the female artist who stood out the most, competing in six categories.

Check out the full list of nominees:

VIDEO CLIP OF THE YEAR

woman – Doja Cat

Way 2 Sexy – Drake, Future and Young Thug

Shivers– Ed Sheeran

As It Was – Harry Styles

Industry Baby – Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow

Brutal– Olivia Rodrigo

All Too Well (10 Min Watch)– Taylor Swift

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

bad bunny

Drake

Ed Sherran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR

Easy On Me – Adele

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

woman– DojaCat

Cold Heart (Remix) – Elton John and Dua Lipa

STAY – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

About Damn Time – Lizzo

NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

gayle

Latto

Måneskin

seventeen

BEST COLLABORATION

Way 2 Sexy – Drake, Future and Young Thug

Cold Heart (Remix) – Elton John and Dua Lipa

STAY – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

Industry Baby– Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

One Right Now – Post Malone and The Weeknd

LA FAME– Rosalia and The Weeknd

BEST POP SONG

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

woman – Doja Cat

Shivers– Ed Sheeran

As It Was – Harry Styles

About Damn Time – Lizzo

traitor – Olivia Rodrigo

BEST LATIN SONG

To involve – Anita

Auntie Asked Me – Bad Bunny

MAMIII – Karol G x Becky G

REMIX– Daddy Yankee

Peppers – Farruko

In Da Getto – J Balvin and Skrillex

BEST HIP HOP SONG

From The D 2 The LBC – Eminem and Snoop Dogg

WAIT FOR U – Future, Drake and Tems

N95 – Kendrick Lamar

Big Energy – Latto

Do We Have A Problem? – Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby

diet coke – Pusha T

BEST ROCK SONG

Love Dies Young – Foofighters

Taking Me Back – Jack White

Won’t Stand Down – Museum

Black Summer– Red Hot Chili Peppers

Planet Zero – Shinedown

So Called Life – Three Days Grace

BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG

Love It When You Hate Me – Avril Lavigne and Blackbear

enemy – Imagine Dragons and JID

emo girl– Machine Gun Kelly and Willow

I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE– Maneskin

Long live Las Vengeance – Panic At The Disco

GROW – Willow, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker

BEST R&B SONG

City of Gods (Part II)– Alicia Keys

Have Mercy– Chloe Bailey

For Anyone – HER

wild side– Normani and Cardi B

No Love (Extended Version) – Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B

Out Of Time– The Weeknd

BEST K-POP SONG

Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) – BTS

LOCO – ITZY

LALISA – LISA

HOT – SEVENTEEN

MANIAC – Stray Kids

The Feels – TWICE

VIDEO FOR GOOD

The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar

P*SSY– Latto

About Damn Time – Lizzo

This Hell– Rina Sawayama

Filas de joie– Stromae

BETTER PERFORMANCE IN THE METAVERSE

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Charlie Xcx

Justin bieber

Twenty One Pilots

BEST VIDEO IN LONG FORMAT

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Billie Eilish

Studio 666– Foo Fighters

Star Crossed – Kacey Musgraves

MADAME X– Madonna

driving home 2 u – Olivia Rodrigo

All Too Well (10 Min Watch)– Taylor Swift

BEST EDITION

family ties – Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar

Get Into It (Yuh) – Doja Cat

brutal – Olivia Rodrigo

SAOKO – Rosalia

All Too Well (10 Minute View) – Taylor Swift

Take My Breath – The Weeknd

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY

bam bam – Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran

family ties– Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar

As It Was – Harry Styles

N95 – Kendrick Lamar

wild side – Normani and Cardi B

All Too Well (10 Minute View) – Taylor Swift

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Permission To Dance– BTS

woman – Doja Cat

Tears In The Club – FKA twigs and The Weeknd

As It Was– Harry Styles

INDUSTRY BABY– Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow

wild side – Normani and Cardi B

BETTER DIRECTION

Happier Than Ever– Billie Eilish

As It Was – Harry Styles

family ties – Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar

All Too Well (10 Min Watch) – Taylor Swift

INDUSTRY BABY -Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow

Shivers– Ed Sheeran

BETTER VISUAL EFFECTS

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

My Universe– Coldplay and BTS

The Heart Part 5– Kendrick Lamar

INDUSTRY BABY – Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow

STAY – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

sweetest pie– Megan Thee Stallion and DUA LIPA

BEST ART DIRECTION

Oh meu deus – Adele

Get Into It (Yuh)– DojaCat

Way 2 Sexy– Drake, Future and YoungThug

simple times– Kacey Musgraves

INDUSTRY BABY– Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow

sweetest pie -Megan The Stallion and Dua Lipa