Anitta reflects after hospital discharge: ‘Don’t be ashamed to seek help’ | celebrities



Anitta reflects after hospital discharge – Instagram reproduction

Published 07/26/2022 12:57

Rio – Anitta used social media, last Monday night, to publish a reflection on the care she received during the period she spent hospitalized to treat endometriosis. On Twitter, the singer, who had been discharged on the same day, thanked the medical team and also reflected on women’s access to the health service.

“I leave this experience wishing that all women in the world have more access to the diagnosis and understanding of this disease, which affects so many people, but is, at the same time, so little talked about”, began the artist.

“I will continue to take care of myself, but now free from the most difficult stage that was diagnosis and surgery”, said Anitta. “My most relieved thanks to the team of doctors who took care of me in this process. It was a weight team. Doctors, nurses, great superheroes. Gratitude”, she added.

“Yes, I’ll be back with everything, fighting for women to have access to everything related to this horror movie that is endometriosis and, above all, to be treated with the seriousness and respect that this disease requires”, he promised. the artist. “Don’t be ashamed to seek help,” she advised.

endometriosis

Endometriosis is a chronic disease caused by the displacement of the endometrium — the tissue that lines the uterus — to other parts of the body. When mild, it can be treated with medication, but in more serious cases, patients need to undergo surgery.

The health problem can also cause severe cramps, intestinal and urinary bleeding, pain after sexual intercourse or usual activities, in addition to causing infertility.