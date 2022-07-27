Another singer threatens to leave Salvador’s Carnival if the revelry leaves Barra

The singer was against the revelry leaving Barra and if it happens, he will perform outside the Bahian capital

The discussion about the changes in Salvador’s Carnival in 2023 has caused a climate of revolt on the part of the population and also the artists. The possible change of the Dodô circuit, currently in Barra, to Boca do Rio, has been frowned upon by those who are part of the biggest street party in the world.

Last week, for example, singer Bell Marques, considered one of the biggest names at the party, spoke out against the change and even threatened to leave the Bahian capital’s Carnival. Now, another singer followed the same line and confirmed that he will not perform at the revelry in Salvador if it is removed from Barra.

“We have already evaluated that if we change the route, we will not go out at Carnival in Salvador this year, we will do it outside”, said Felipe Pezzoni, from the band Eva. “It is a very significant change for a very short time, for us to try to adapt”, he explained in an interview with the website iBahia.

The artist said that he sees the proposal with good eyes, but that it cannot be suddenly, especially at the time of resumption, when Carnival went two years without happening because of the covid-19 pandemic. Pezzoni also recalled the end of ‘Farol Folia’, which was held in Boca do Rio, which he describes as a bad experience.