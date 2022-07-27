Aras tells opposition that PGR acts to prevent violence on September 7

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) published today excerpts from a meeting in which the head of the body, Augusto Aras, tells opposition parliamentarians that he is taking measures to prevent violence on the September 7 holiday. The meeting is from the 12th, two weeks ago, but the images were only officially released today.

In the video, Aras says that the PGR has already adopted measures to inhibit violent episodes last year, when a PF (Federal Police) operation even arrested Bolsonarista militants during the mobilizations for the acts. According to the PGR, the same preventive posture will be adopted in 2022. “We are already attentive to possible movements, spontaneous or not, of civil society, regarding the possibility of violence”, he said.

At the meeting, which lasted about two hours, Aras discussed the matter with 15 deputies and senators from PT, PSB, Rede and PCdoB. The group, mostly PT, called for the federalization of investigations into the murder of party colleague Marcelo Arruda, killed by criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho, a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Aras, however, was against federalization.

The images released today by the PGR, however, only deal with the preparation for the September 7 acts. To left-wing congressmen, Aras says that the body has been monitoring possible violent threats since last year, when it identified “spontaneous movements, which were popping up across the country.”

The attorney general, who completes three years in office in September, has been under pressure in recent days for the PGR to investigate Bolsonaro’s attacks on the electoral system in front of a group of ambassadors last week. So far, the PGR has not commented on the matter with the STF (Federal Supreme Court), but the tendency is that the body does not see Bolsonaro’s crime in the case.

Yesterday, Aras requested at once the shelving of six investigations opened at the request of the Covid CPI, in November last year. In the package are five crime news filed by the commission against Bolsonaro, who in the final report was the subject of requests for indictment for the crimes of epidemic, prevarication, violation of health measure, charlatanism and irregular use of public funds.