Arthur Chioro: Brazil needs to recover SUS financing capacity

Photo: Felipe Goncalves

The government elected in this year’s presidential elections will have to work as of next year to reverse the dismantling that the Unified Health System (SUS) has been subjected to since the adoption of Constitutional Amendment (PEC) 95, the spending ceiling, and deliberately aggravated by Jair Bolsonaro. The assessment was made by the doctor Arthur Chioro, Minister of Health of the Dilma Government between 2014 and 2015, in an interview with journalist Amanda Guerra in Jornal PT Brasil this Monday (25).

“We have a historical base of health underfunding that has been going on since the beginning of the construction of the SUS, almost 50 years ago, and it has always been a challenge that we face even in our governments”, Chioro assesses. “But after the 2016 coup, the historic underfunding of Health began to be replaced by a situation marked by underfunding.”

According to the former minister, from 2016 onwards there was a bet by Michel Temer, deepened under Bolsonaro, to destroy all public policies that pointed to social inclusion, to the protection of life. “As is the case with SUS, which is the summary of the most important policies from an ethical and civilizing point of view to protect Brazilians”, he exemplifies.

From the “PEC of death”, says Chioro, all the needs of the system started to be governed by the only rule: “Just recompose inflation by an index that has nothing to do with the reality of Health”. In practice, he concludes, the accumulated loss so far in the federal health budget amounts to R$ 37 billion. This forced states and municipalities to progressively increase spending on health just to maintain what already exists.

“We know that there are still many gaps in assistance, there is still a lot of need for new investments in many municipalities, in many regions of the country that fundamentally depend on the federal government”, says Chioro. According to him, in 2019, the daily expenditure per inhabitant with Health was R$ 3.80.

“That’s why we have a tragic situation”, points out the former minister. “A bet on the dismantling of public policies to, at the same time, progressively open spaces for the market, because this is objectively the great intention that the coup and EC 95 brought to Brazil.” This year, he reveals, there are not enough resources to close the sector’s accounts.

Government plan aims to recover SUS financing capacity

To overcome this “stupid way of conducting the Brazilian State in the most anti-republican way possible”, says Chioro, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s government program deals with overcoming EC 95. In this way, he continues, it will be possible to recover the financing capacity of the Brazilian Health System and adopt policies for the reconstruction of the country’s health economic-industrial complex.

READ MORE: Lula launches program guidelines: “This country needs to be sovereign again”

“This is a central issue in Lula’s government program, in a resumption of any project that thinks of an inclusive perspective of security and national sovereignty”, explains the former minister. “The Brazilian government has totally lost the ability to regulate public based on the public interest. On the contrary, it even dismantled the set of public policies that had been built since the Lula government.”

Access the plan here.

“The health economic-industrial complex is to think about the set of actors involved in this chain of production of medicines, exams, supplies, medical equipment, of all these essential issues, using the purchasing power of SUS, the country’s major buyer”, details. Chioro.

“These resources are used to establish partnerships between public laboratories, national private laboratories, international laboratories that are willing to invest in Brazil”, he continues. “Together, these actors adequately produce the set of products necessary to guarantee the interests of the nation.”

Chioro recalls the performance of Instituto Butantan and Fiocruz in this pandemic. “They managed to reach this level, including the capacity to produce vaccines because they received investments from the Ministry of Health in the Lula and Dilma governments”, he emphasizes. The starting point, he says, was this policy of the economic complex, of working with technology transfer and through partnerships with laboratories.

“The most interesting thing about all of this is that, in addition to all these elements that are essential for a public health policy, due to the strengthening of the SUS, this vision is extremely important because it is an economic activity with the potential to generate jobs, generation of income from taxes”, continues the former minister.

“It’s a plot, it’s in fact a production chain that goes far beyond delivering medicine, exams, devices, medical equipment to the population. It is fundamental for the economy itself”, defends Chioro, pointing out that 35% of the technological innovation effort in the country today comes from the Health Economic-Industrial Complex.

“The potential for generating direct and indirect jobs is very high and, therefore, it is an element that we have been dealing with in President Lula’s government program with very high quality, as it involves health, the economy, the area of ​​science and technology. , our public laboratories, our universities and above all the public interest”, he concludes.

From the Newsroom