Artist who made ‘Power Rangers’ in the ’90s and was sentenced to death for murder underwent gender transition in jail

The story of Skylar Precious DeLeon has had a lot of repercussions in recent days. As a child, in the 1990s, he appeared in the famous series “Power Rangers” and, years later, received a death sentence for murders that took place in 2004. As reported in the Argentine newspaper “Clarín”, Skylar DeLeon was called John Julius Jacobson Jr. ., born in August 1979, in the United States. Years later, already in jail, he underwent a gender transition and changed his name.

In the early 2000s, Skylar and his then-wife Jennifer Henderson entered the world of crime together, according to foreign newspaper reports. The two reportedly started out doing petty robberies until, in 2004, they planned a major heist on a couple named Jackie and Thomas Hawks, who had a yacht for sale at the time, according to the investigation into the case. With three accomplices, Skylar and Jennifer killed the couple, according to the conviction.

Skylar DeLeon Photo: Reproduction

The victims’ bodies were never found and, some time after the murder, Alonso Machain, who would have been one of the accomplices, confessed to the crime during a police interrogation, according to the international press. Also according to “Clarín”, Skylar’s lawyer would have acknowledged his guilt.

According to “Clarín”, Skylar was also found guilty of a third murder, which took place in 2003 in Mexico.

Despite being sentenced to death by lethal injection, because of the end of the death penalty in California, since 2019, Skylar must spend the rest of her life on death row. Her ex-wife Jennifer received a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Skylar and Jennifer split in 2006, according to “Clarín”.

In recent years, reported the newspaper “Clarín”, Skylar has been undergoing hormone therapy for her gender transition and, since 2019, she has been recognized as a woman following an order from the California Supreme Court.

