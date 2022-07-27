Asteroid impact 50,000 years ago created new type of mineral

A new type of carbon mineral has been found in the Arizona Meteor Crater, a gigantic hole formed by the shock wave of a meteorite in the Arizona desert. The mineral is a composite of nanostructured diamond and graphene, and could be used in future technologies.

The crater was left by the impact about 50,000 years ago, according to scientists’ estimates, and measures 1,250 meters in diameter and 173 meters deep. The meteorite, 25 to 30 meters in diameter, was composed of iron-nickel and weighed a few million tons before hitting the ground at a speed of 70,000 km/hour.

Scientists have already found many fragments of this meteorite in the region and have found minerals such as lonsdaleite. However, a new study has shown that, unlike previously thought, this lonsdaleite is composed of nanostructured diamond and graphene, a two-dimensional crystalline layer of carbon atoms.

The Arizona desert crater is also known as the Barringer Crater (Image: Reproduction/Graham Purse/Wikimedia Commons)

In addition, the team identified some stacking flaws in the sequences of the repeated patterns of layers of atoms. “By recognizing the various types of intergrowth between graphene and diamond structures, we can get closer to understanding the pressure-temperature conditions that occur during asteroid impacts,” said Dr. Péter Németh, lead author of the study.

This research also shows that the mineral and its structural complexities can be used as a model for new materials with unique properties. They would be ultra-rigid and, at the same time, malleable, in addition to having electronic properties that can be adjusted to act as an electrical conductor or insulator.

According to study co-author Christoph Salzmann, the discovery “opened the door to new carbon materials with exciting mechanical and electronic properties that could result in new applications, from abrasives and electronics to nanomedicine and laser technology.”

The paper describing the finding was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022).

Source: PNAS; via: Forbes