Asus Laptop with 256 GB SSD and Cheap Windows 11 with Coupon – All in Technology

Raju Singh 1 hour ago

Looking for an entry-level laptop to do basic everyday tasks? In that case, the Asus Asus X515ma-Br765w is a good choice. After all, it has an Intel processor, storage via SSD and a large display. And today, it’s cheap with a discount coupon starting at R$ 1835 in cash or R$ 2039 in installments on the card.

About its features, the Asus notebook features a 15.6 inch LED display with super thin bezels. Compact and lightweight, it only weighs 1.8kg, easily fitting into suitcases or backpacks. Plus, your battery is capable of going from 0% to 60% in just 49 minutes with the included quick charger.

In hardware, the device works with an Intel Celeron N4020 2.8 GHz processor combined with 4GB of RAM and 256GB SDD. There’s also a built-in webcam for meetings or video calling. Plus, it comes out of the box with the latest Windows 11 ready to go.

ProcessorIntel Celeron N4020 2.8 GHz
Video cardUHD Graphics 600
RAM memory4GB
Storage256GB SSD
KeyboardABNT-2 Standard
Screen15.6″ LED
Drums3300 mAh with 45W fast charging
Weight1.8 KG
webcamintegrated
BluetoothVersion 4.1
dimensionsWidth: 36cm, Height: 1.99cm, Depth: 23.5cm

On sale with a coupon, the Asus X515ma-Br765w notebook is a good investment for the price. However, follow the steps below to get the lowest price:

1 – Install the Submarino App
2 – Open the link below (choose open with App Submarino)
3 – Discount
4 – On the payment screen use the coupon: PCS15

