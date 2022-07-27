Asus Laptop with 256 GB SSD and Cheap Windows 11 with Coupon – All in Technology

Looking for an entry-level laptop to do basic everyday tasks? In that case, the Asus Asus X515ma-Br765w is a good choice. After all, it has an Intel processor, storage via SSD and a large display. And today, it’s cheap with a discount coupon starting at R$ 1835 in cash or R$ 2039 in installments on the card.

About its features, the Asus notebook features a 15.6 inch LED display with super thin bezels. Compact and lightweight, it only weighs 1.8kg, easily fitting into suitcases or backpacks. Plus, your battery is capable of going from 0% to 60% in just 49 minutes with the included quick charger.

In hardware, the device works with an Intel Celeron N4020 2.8 GHz processor combined with 4GB of RAM and 256GB SDD. There’s also a built-in webcam for meetings or video calling. Plus, it comes out of the box with the latest Windows 11 ready to go.

Processor Intel Celeron N4020 2.8 GHz Video card UHD Graphics 600 RAM memory 4GB Storage 256GB SSD Keyboard ABNT-2 Standard Screen 15.6″ LED Drums 3300 mAh with 45W fast charging Weight 1.8 KG webcam integrated Bluetooth Version 4.1 dimensions Width: 36cm, Height: 1.99cm, Depth: 23.5cm

