Atlético-MG will change the yellow numbering on the shirt and prepares releases for October | athletic-mg

In the Brazilian under-20 game between Atlético-MG and Flamengo, Sportv’s narrator, Dandan, commented on the yellow number on Galo’s shirt: “I’m not a magician, I can’t see”. The Minas Gerais club will change, to also meet the fan’s requests.

Adidas’ number 1 kit, released a few days ago, came with the players’ yellow numbers, but from afar, on the field, it’s difficult to identify the numbers. In a grassroots game, with lesser-known athletes, the challenge is even greater. But it will cease to exist soon. That’s what Galo’s business director, Leandro Figueiredo, assured in an interview with the podcast “Cachorrada”.

– After we launched, we did the shirt test. At first, we understood that it would give reading. Then we realized that reading was really impaired with the yellow numbers. You have to make a typology for that, a outlinethat line around the number, so that there is a markup and that brings visibility.

“We have already placed this order with Adidas. It is already in production. They will send the piece for us to test. What we will do: take the shirt, take it to the field and do the visibility test”

The plan is that Atlético will receive the shirts with the different outline in the yellow numbers at the beginning of August. There will be the new visibility test in the field for approval of the change

– Rest assured, we will do our best for visibility, broadcast, referees, players. We have a number of yellow pieces that we have to use in the next 30 days, as there is a financial responsibility. It is the best anxiety, time and expectation management. But we will make this improvement there – completed Leandro.

Atlético and Adidas have already made the schedule of the new pieces for 2022. In addition, there will be the distribution of the “Manto da Massa” 3, still signed by LeCoq Sportif. Regarding the German giant, in October Galo will launch the third shirt, and with plans for a promotional piece, aimed at October Rosa.

– Taking a hook from Adidas, we will release jersey number 3 in October. I saw shirt 3 last week in São Paulo. Much like a fan. I went crazy with the shirt. Because it’s a different shirt – assessed Leandro Figueiredo.

